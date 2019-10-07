Trump plunged into even deeper isolation as key GOP allies turn on him over abrupt Syria decision
Donald Trump’s abrupt reversal of policy in Syria plunged his presidency into even deeper isolation Monday, right when the ex-real estate tycoon needs all the allies he can get to defeat impeachment.
The White House issued a late-night statement Sunday that it was effectively abandoning the Kurds who did most of the fighting alongside US forces to drive Islamic State extremists from northern Syria.
Trump defended this in tweets Monday as part of his longstanding wish to end US military entanglements in the Middle East, or what he branded “ridiculous Endless Wars.”
The US pullout from Turkish border areas will allow Ankara, which has spent decades fighting Kurdish guerrilla groups, to launch cross-border operations.
And it weakens the US hand in the broader chess game of Syria’s civil war, involving Iran, Russia, European powers and Israel.
In a sense there should be no surprise.
Railing against the costly occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan and — despite his bellicose rhetoric — holding off from military strikes against Iran, Trump believes he is responding to public fatigue over seemingly intractable conflicts.
“The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight,” Trump said in one of his Monday tweets.
But even if Trump argues he has his finger on the pulse of public opinion, his latest sudden shift prompted rare bipartisan outrage among decision makers in Washington.
– Allies turn on Trump –
Facing impeachment over his attempts to get foreign countries to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden, Trump’s political survival depends on his Republican majority in the Senate.
So amid all the domestic and foreign backlash at Trump’s Syria decision, the voice that stood out was that of Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican chairman of the upper house’s judiciary committee.
Calling the move “a disaster in the making” and “a stain on America’s honor,” Graham warned of a Senate resolution demanding the White House change track.
“It will receive strong bipartisan support,” he said.
Underlining that discontent, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called a US Syria retreat “a grave mistake” that he said would encourage the Republicans’ ultimate foreign policy bugbear Iran to “escalate hostile attacks.”
Trump also took fire from Nikki Haley, his popular former UN ambassador.
The latest controversy adds to a chaotic stream of foreign policy decisions that have already unsettled both the Washington establishment and allies abroad.
In September, Trump made the stunning announcement that he’d been on the verge of meeting Taliban guerrilla leaders to cap months of mostly behind-closed-doors negotiations on a US military exit after two decades of war.
Instead, Trump said in the same statement — posted on Twitter — he was canceling those talks entirely.
Trump has also kept the world on tenterhooks over his intentions in Iran, where he has given repeated mixed signals ranging from desire for historic talks to threatening war.
But the Syria drama has touched an especially sensitive nerve.
Many US politicians worry at what will be seen as a win for Iran, Russia and Turkey — a NATO member but an increasingly problematic ally.
Trump’s announcement followed closely on from a call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has long pushed for a green light to attack Kurdish militias on the Syrian side of the border.
US allies in Europe are also bracing for fallout, with EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic warning of “massive” flows of refugees.
Trump, though, is banking on what he sees as the importance of sticking to his “America first” ideology and ending the long-standing belief in Washington that the United States needs to lead around the world.
“Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out,” he said. “We are 7000 miles away.”
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘delegitimizing the Constitution itself’ with conspiracy theory impeachment is a ‘coup’: Columnist
On Monday, Shay Khatiri penned a column for the Never-Trump conservative website The Bulwark, blowing up the newest talking point from President Donald Trump and his allies that the impeachment inquiry constitutes a "coup" against his administration.
"The constitutionally-defined process of impeachment and a 'coup' have one thing in common: They are attempts to replace a sitting president. All similarity ends there," wrote Khatiri, an Iranian asylum seeker who fundraised for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre. "A 'coup' is not a gauzy, ill-defined term, like 'beauty' or 'perfect.' It has a very specific meaning pertaining to government. A coup — short for coup d’état, literally 'a blow of state' — is a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power, usually performed by the military, though sometimes carried out by armed forces outside of the government’s chain of command."
Breaking Banner
Regretful Trump voter will now back any 2020 Dem: ‘Another four years will be like adding gasoline to the fire’
A Pennsylvania man who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 now says that he is willing to vote for just about any Democrat in 2020.
In an interview with the New York Times, Mark Graham of Erie, Pennsylvania says that he has now been pushed over the edge by allegations that Trump abused his office to pressure the Ukrainian government to help him dig up dirt on his political rivals.
"Things have changed in the last couple weeks: More stupidity has come out," Graham tells the Times. "I’d vote for the Democratic nominee no matter who it is at this point. If Mr. Trump gets into another four years, where he’s a lame duck, it’s going to be like adding gasoline to the fire."
Minneapolis police union pushes ‘Cops for Trump’ T-shirts after department bars uniforms at political events
Just a day after the Minneapolis Police Department banned officers from wearing their uniforms while participating in political events, the Minneapolis police union is getting flak for coming out with a "Cops for Trump" T-shirt, the Star Tribune reports.