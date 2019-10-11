‘Up to his neck in dirty money’: Dems demand to know who’s paying Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani regularly says that he is representing President Donald Trump on a pro bono basis — but House Democrats believe that someone out there is actually picking up the tab for his services.
The Daily Beast reports that Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) is demanding that the former New York mayor explain who has been funding his overseas adventures to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, since Giuliani isn’t a government employee and he says he isn’t being paid directly by Trump.
“Rudy needs to disclose his clients for the Ukraine work,” Maloney said. “He’s up to his neck in criminals and dirty money. Was he playing the President to get himself paid? Seems there’s no honor among thieves.”
In an interview with the Daily Beast, Giuliani claimed that his work in Ukraine was being done entirely on a pro bono basis, and he said that the costs for his multiple trips “were covered by private clients for separate work that happened to correspond with his Ukraine portfolio.”
Giuliani’s business dealings are now reportedly under scrutiny from law enforcement officials after his two Ukraine henchmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested this week for allegedly funneling money from a Russian businessman to U.S. political campaigns.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.