‘We stand with you Shep’: MSNBC panel lauds ‘the most important voice’ at Fox News after ouster

The panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” praised former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, who left the network on Friday.

Smith’s former colleagues at the network were stunned by the news and the internet noted the ouster came one day after the New York Times reported Attorney General Bill Barr met with Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch.

Smith was reportedly escorted out of the building by security.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace praised Smith as “the most important voice at Fox News.”

“I will confess, I am a huge fan, he is a friend, I am an admirer of his journalism,” Wallace said.

Her panel also offered kind words.

“We stand with you, Shep,” Wallace said.

