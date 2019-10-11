Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We stand with you Shep’: MSNBC panel lauds ‘the most important voice’ at Fox News after ouster

Published

2 hours ago

on

The panel on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” praised former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, who left the network on Friday.

Smith’s former colleagues at the network were stunned by the news and the internet noted the ouster came one day after the New York Times reported Attorney General Bill Barr met with Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith was reportedly escorted out of the building by security.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace praised Smith as “the most important voice at Fox News.”

“I will confess, I am a huge fan, he is a friend, I am an admirer of his journalism,” Wallace said.

Her panel also offered kind words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We stand with you, Shep,” Wallace said.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Classic Trump’: Ex-prosecutor reveals why we know Rudy Giuliani is being thrown under the bus

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is likely throwing Rudy Giuliani under the bus, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Friday.

"The Beat" anchor Ari Melber interviewed former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance about new comments from Trump distancing himself from Giuliani.

"One more point to Joyce, that is we are here on a day when the president of the United States is now claiming that maybe his lawyer isn’t his lawyer," Melber noted.

Melber said "the echos are eery" of how Trump distanced himself from Michael Cohen, who used to be Trump's personal attorney, but is now serving time in a federal prison.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This could be the secret Russian cited in the indictment against Giuliani’s businessmen

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani business associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were indicted and arrested Thursday morning as they were fleeing the country on a one-way flight to Europe. David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin were also charged in what Mother Jones reporter David Corn called "overlapping capers."

According to the indictments, Parnes and Fruman made secret donations to Republicans that would further their business interest and promote their agenda. They also teamed up with Parnas business partners, Correia and Kukushkin, to make donations financed by a Russian national to GOP candidates in Nevada to influence a cannabis business they wanted to start in the state.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet slams Fox News for Shep Smith exit on National Coming Out Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Fox News host Shep Smith abruptly resigned Friday, saying at the end of his show that he would be stepping down effective immediately.

It sent Fox staff into a tailspin, and the internet quick to blame the parting on President Donald Trump's latest attacks on Fox News hosts that don't use his talking points as part of their reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image