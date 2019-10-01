Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We’re seeing the cracks’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch predicts GOP will dump Trump before 2020 convention

Published

1 min ago

on

Discussing the latest revelations in Donald Trump’s ever-expanding Ukraine phone-call scandal, MSNBC Morning Joe regular Donnie Deutsch speculated that the Republican Party will abandon Donald Trump as their 2020 presidential nominee and look elsewhere.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Deutsch stated that he is seeing fissures in the GOP as lawmakers looks past Trump as it appears some of his top appointees might be going down with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When does the Republican Party, when do Republican senators, when do Republican House members instead of retiring, because they don’t want to lose in 2020 or put up with Donald Trump anymore, when do they say, ‘Hey, wait a second, we need to get rid of these guys that are gaslighting, lying on national TV every day, damaging our reputation?'” host Scarborough asked.

“In the last day, six stories ranging from the president tweeting about civil war, saying that Rep. Adam Schiff should be held for treason, which means executed,” Deutsch explained. “Rudy Giuliani is being subpoenaed. We found out [Attorney General Bill] Barr was over in Italy. We found the president was on the phone with the Australian prime minister trying to get more dirt. This is just one day.”

“I think we’ve just seen the opening credits of this stuff,” he continued. “All of the staffers that are involved have lawyered up already. This is just the beginning of act three. and we’re already close to 50% [impeachment] threshold mark.”

“So I think the Republicans are at some point — nobody wants Donald Trump — they don’t want Donald Trump there, we know that,” he added. “Jeff Flake said 35 senators, if they voted privately, they don’t want him there and I don’t think we are that far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was interesting, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell said yesterday, ‘Yes, I would take the impeachment to the Senate,’ I was assuming he was going to do Merrick Garland,” Deutsch added. “There’s a little wiggle room in there. Do you have to take it to the Senate? I think we’re seeing the cracks and I would not be surprised, come 202o, that the Republican candidate is Nikki Haley.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet brutally fact-checks Trump’s ‘sad’ boasts about 2016 markets: ‘Your gains still trail Obama’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claimed credit for a stock market tear that began after his 2016 election, and was quickly met with mockery and opposition.

The president pointed to gains made nearly three years ago, as the market remains essentially flat since this time last year and shows signs of a recession on the horizon.

"You cannot judge my Stock Market performance since the Inauguration, which was very good, but only from the day after the big Election Win, which was spectacular due to the euphoria of getting Obama/Biden OUT, & getting Trump/Pence IN," Trump tweeted. "WentI up BIG between Nov. 9 & Inauguration!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The GOP’s latest rush to undermine the Ukraine whistleblower reeks of desperation

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

President Trump and his allies have trotted out a tired defensive strategy against mounting allegations that Trump entangled a foreign government — or perhaps several of them — in his personal and political destiny. It reeks of desperation.

Initially, Trump allies rejoiced that a non-verbatim recounting of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lacked a clear display of quid pro quo — even though Trump asked for a "favor" from Zelensky while discussing the release of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. But now they are waging an all-out assault against the whistleblower who first brought the July call to light. They’ve also sought to deflected by directing unfounded ire at the Trump-appointed inspector general of the intelligence community, who deemed the whistleblower’s complaint “credible.” And in perhaps their most predictable move, Trump allies have returned to the deepest well of right-wing paranoia: Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

A Trump appointee just thoroughly demolished the right wing’s new whistleblower conspiracy theory

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

You can tell just how bad President Donald Trump’s Ukraine predicament is by how flimsy his defenders’ arguments have become.

Since Trump has already confirmed the key facts of the scandal — the pressuring of Ukraine to investigate his political opponent Joe Biden, the use of military aid as a possible incentive — every defense thus far has been pretty pathetic. But a new, bizarre line of argument emerged in recent days from the conservative (and mysteriously funded) outlet the Federalist, only to be quickly and thoroughly debunked Monday by the Trump-appointed intelligence community inspector general.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image