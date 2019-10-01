‘We’re seeing the cracks’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch predicts GOP will dump Trump before 2020 convention

Discussing the latest revelations in Donald Trump’s ever-expanding Ukraine phone-call scandal, MSNBC Morning Joe regular Donnie Deutsch speculated that the Republican Party will abandon Donald Trump as their 2020 presidential nominee and look elsewhere.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Deutsch stated that he is seeing fissures in the GOP as lawmakers looks past Trump as it appears some of his top appointees might be going down with him.

“When does the Republican Party, when do Republican senators, when do Republican House members instead of retiring, because they don’t want to lose in 2020 or put up with Donald Trump anymore, when do they say, ‘Hey, wait a second, we need to get rid of these guys that are gaslighting, lying on national TV every day, damaging our reputation?'” host Scarborough asked.

“In the last day, six stories ranging from the president tweeting about civil war, saying that Rep. Adam Schiff should be held for treason, which means executed,” Deutsch explained. “Rudy Giuliani is being subpoenaed. We found out [Attorney General Bill] Barr was over in Italy. We found the president was on the phone with the Australian prime minister trying to get more dirt. This is just one day.”

“I think we’ve just seen the opening credits of this stuff,” he continued. “All of the staffers that are involved have lawyered up already. This is just the beginning of act three. and we’re already close to 50% [impeachment] threshold mark.”

“So I think the Republicans are at some point — nobody wants Donald Trump — they don’t want Donald Trump there, we know that,” he added. “Jeff Flake said 35 senators, if they voted privately, they don’t want him there and I don’t think we are that far.”

“It was interesting, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell said yesterday, ‘Yes, I would take the impeachment to the Senate,’ I was assuming he was going to do Merrick Garland,” Deutsch added. “There’s a little wiggle room in there. Do you have to take it to the Senate? I think we’re seeing the cracks and I would not be surprised, come 202o, that the Republican candidate is Nikki Haley.”

Watch below: