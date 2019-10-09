Quantcast
Connect with us

White House staffers ‘lying low’ and eyeing the exits as Trump faces impeachment: ‘Popping your head up leads to bad things’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House staffers are paralyzed by a leadership crisis as President Donald Trump faces impeachment.

The president has insisted on handling the response himself, and his strategy has changed on a day-to-day basis, which leaves staffers and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney unsure of their roles, reported Politico.

“Mick is lying low, but everyone is lying low,” a former senior administration official told the website. “White House aides are hoping the president deals with this himself, and everyone is trying to keep their heads down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Popping your head up will only lead to bad things,” that former official said. “It’s uncommon for a chief to do this as well, but Mick seems to be in the same shelter-in-place posture everyone is in.”

Current and former White House aides told Politico that Mulvaney’s job was safe because no one else would want to be chief of staff to a president facing impeachment, and because Mulvaney was too entangled in the Ukraine scandal to be forced out of the White House.

“This is the point in Trumpworld where they figure out who to blame,” said another former administration official.

Mulvaney has gained a reputation for letting the president do whatever he wants, but one expert on White House leadership said that indirectly led to the Ukraine scandal that threatens Trump’s presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The central question here is: Where is Mick Mulvaney?” said Chris Whipple, author of “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency.” “He’s abdicated the most important duty as White House chief of staff, and that is telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear. And the most dramatic result of his ‘Let Trump be Trump’ posture is the Ukraine scandal. He should have thrown his body in front of that phone call.“

Mulvaney and the White House press office declined to comment on the report, but one former official suggested the acting chief of staff may be eyeing an exit.

“Mick, in general, is someone who likes to keep his options open,” said a former White House official. “If his plan was to stay for a very long time, he would have pushed for a title change. If he got a real sense that the president wants somebody else, he‘s not going to fight that. He is in good standing with Trump right now, but this is a hard time for anybody. So, it wouldn‘t shock me if he‘s thinking about what he wants to do next.“

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulvaney and other White House aides have largely kept low profiles and haven’t made appearances on TV to defend the president, a job that has been filled primarily by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the president himself.

“Clearly the president wants to be the messenger here,” said one Mulvaney ally. “What difference does it make to have the chief of staff on TV?”

But Mulvaney’s absence on television has raised speculation that he has lost favor with Trump and might be plotting an exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The frustration I’ve heard is that they’re not really set up to fight this impeachment battle and he would normally be the one spearheading that effort on the inside since he’s chief of staff,” said one former White House official.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tells another massive whopper: Our military has plenty of bullets — thanks to Obama

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

We know that Donald Trump lies every single day as he creates his own reality. But Monday he told a ridiculous whopper that also showed he is a mentally unstable moron.

At the core of this delusional observation lies a conspiracy theory so bizarre that the National Rifle Association labeled it baloney.

Speaking to television cameras Monday at the White House, Trump asserted that the U.S. military was without ammunition in January 2017.

“When I took over our military, we did not have ammunition, I was told by a top general, maybe the top of them all. 'Sir, I'm sorry sir, we don't have ammunition.' I said I will never let that happen to another president."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why we need serious Trump jokes — and comedians to make sense out of impeachment

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Jimmy Kimmel and his son Billy

It’s been roughly two weeks since the public learned of a whistleblower coming forward with an “urgent concern” that President Donald Trump was pressuring a foreign power to interfere in a U.S. election. Since then an impeachment inquiry has been put into place, the Trump administration has responded to it and the news cycle has been on a rollercoaster.

The pattern by now is familiar. As the mainstream news tries to offer serious coverage of the Trump administration, they often find themselves in an absurd struggle to make sense of a situation that doesn’t make sense.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow wonders if Trump is trying to get Mike Pence impeached — simply as an insurance policy

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 8, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday explained the game theory that President Donald Trump is apparently thinking when it comes to the expendability of Vice President Mike Pence.

Maddow interviewed for U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade about how Pence figures into the scandal at the center of the impeachment inquiry into the administration's solicitation of foreign election assistance.

"Here’s what I wanted to talk to you about. The committees that are pursuing impeachment proceedings in the House have already said explicitly that in addition to investigating the president, they’re investigating Vice President Pence for what appears to be his role, too, in this scheme to get election help from Ukraine," Maddow noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image