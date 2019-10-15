‘Worst nightmare for the White House’: CNN reporter says latest impeachment testimony has left GOP scrambling

CNN reporter Jamie Gangel on Tuesday suggested that Republican lawmakers are attacking the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry process because they are increasingly finding they cannot defend President Donald Trump on the substance of his actions.

During an interview with host Brooke Baldwin, Gangel said that the White House is particularly dreading any future testimony provided by former national security adviser John Bolton, who reportedly denounced Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s shadow campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as a “drug deal.”

“I would be surprised if he wasn’t asked to testify, and this has to be the worst nightmare for the White House,” she said. “He did not leave on good terms and was a firsthand witness to a lot of this that was going on.”

Later in the interview, Gangel said that Republican lawmakers are increasingly nervous about the direction in the inquiry is headed.

“One Republican said to me, you know, we’re complaining about it not being made public, but one of the problems may be that what we’re hearing, what… Republican members who are hearing [in] these meetings is not good news. And so they are really concerned about what to do next.”

