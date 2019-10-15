‘Worst nightmare for the White House’: CNN reporter says latest impeachment testimony has left GOP scrambling
CNN reporter Jamie Gangel on Tuesday suggested that Republican lawmakers are attacking the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry process because they are increasingly finding they cannot defend President Donald Trump on the substance of his actions.
During an interview with host Brooke Baldwin, Gangel said that the White House is particularly dreading any future testimony provided by former national security adviser John Bolton, who reportedly denounced Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s shadow campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as a “drug deal.”
“I would be surprised if he wasn’t asked to testify, and this has to be the worst nightmare for the White House,” she said. “He did not leave on good terms and was a firsthand witness to a lot of this that was going on.”
Later in the interview, Gangel said that Republican lawmakers are increasingly nervous about the direction in the inquiry is headed.
“One Republican said to me, you know, we’re complaining about it not being made public, but one of the problems may be that what we’re hearing, what… Republican members who are hearing [in] these meetings is not good news. And so they are really concerned about what to do next.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s Avlon demolishes Trump’s three biggest Syria lies that are getting the Kurds killed
On Tuesday, CNN's John Avlon laid into President Donald Trump for his lies about Syria — lies which, he noted, have a terrible human cost.
"War and peace. Life and death," said Avlon. "And that’s the power of the presidency. And that’s what we’re seeing in Syria right now. Where President Trump’s impulsive order to remove U.S. troops after a call with Turkey’s autocrat is causing chaos and slaughter. And it’s given an anticipated victory to four American adversaries, Russia, Iran, the Syrian government and Islamic State."
"Who could have seen this coming? Basically anyone who was paying attention, except, apparently, President Trump," continued Avlon. "And so, faced with the real-time consequences of his actions, he’s defaulting to his comfort zone: A pattern of disinformation."
CNN
CNN panel stunned after Bakari Sellers calls Tulsi Gabbard ‘a puppet for the Russian government’
Bakari Sellers shocked his fellow CNN panelists on Tuesday when he called Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) a puppet for the Russian government.
During a discussion of Tuesday's upcoming Democratic primary debate, Sellers accused Gabbard of being fundamentally different from all the other candidates on the stage, and he darkly hinted that she has loyalties in places other than the United States.
"There is a chance that Tulsi is not just working for the United States of America, but I digress," he said.
"Wait a minute, what?" a shocked April Ryan asked.
Sellers then went on to elaborate his accusations.
CNN
Giuliani could get locked up for violating lobbying laws: Former FBI deputy director
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe discussed a potentially serious source of criminal liability for President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani: Failure to register as a foreign agent.
"Forget about impeachment. Let's say it goes nowhere, doesn't go anywhere," said Cuomo. "If you're running this case, [Southern District of New York], and you're looking for potential criminality, what are the potential crimes involved with what we know about Rudy so far and where questions might lead."
"We don't know," said McCabe. "The Southern District has many, many more facts than we have at this points but from the few facts we have, I think one of the things you would have to consider with respect to Mr. Giuliani is a possible FARA, Foreign Agents Registration Act, that requires any person acting as an agent of a foreign principal to file a very detailed registration for the Department of Justice."