Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Campaign of lies’: Here are 5 key details from a State Department official’s new testimony

Published

1 min ago

on

Testimony from the impeachment inquiry’s deposition of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent was released on Thursday, offering a deeper look inside the department’s reaction to the Ukraine scandal as it unfolded.

Kent’s testimony made clear that, despite President Donald Trump and his defenders’ claims that he had legitimate reasons to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee’s 2016 conduct, the scheme was the farthest thing from appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that the plot was pushed by corrupt officials in Ukraine, and the idea of the administration pushing political investigations in foreign countries undermines its own stance against corruption.

Here are five key details from the transcript:

1. Rudy Giuliani carried out a “campaign of lies” against the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

“Well, Mr. Giuliani was almost unmissable starting in mid-March. As the news campaign, or campaign of slander against, not only Ambassador Yovanovitch unfolded, he had a very high—a media promise [presence], so he was on TV, his Twitter feed ramped up and it was all focused on Ukraine, and it was focused on the four story lines that unfolded in those days between March 20 and 23rd,” Kent said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One lawmaker asked: “On May 14, Rudy Giuliani told Ukrainian journalists that the Ambassador was recalled because she was part of the efforts against the President. Were you aware of Mr. Giuliani’s statement at the time?”

Kent explained: “Mr. Giuliani, at that point, had been carrying on a campaign for several months full of lies and incorrect information about Ambassador Yovanovitch, so this was a continuation of his campaign of lies. … I believe that Mr. Giuliani, as a U.S. citizen, has First Amendment rights to say whatever he wants, but he’s a private citizen. His assertions and allegations against former Ambassador Yovanovitch were without basis, untrue, period.”

2. Giuliani was pushing his campaign in coordination with “corrupt” former and current Ukrainian officials, Kent said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Giuliani has been claimed that he was working to uncover corruption and protect his client, Kent said that he was actually dealing with corrupt prosecutors in his work in Ukraine.

“Mayor Giuliani has a track record of, you know, asking for a visa for a corrupt former prosecutor,” Kent said.

“What corrupt Ukrainians in the Ukraine were you talking about?” a lawmaker asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The series of corrupt former—or still current prosecutors who engaged former Mayor Giuliani and his associates, and those included former Prosecutor General Shokin, the then Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, who no longer is, the special anti-corruption prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytsky, and another deputy prosecutor general named Kostiantyn Kulyk,” Kent said.

He also said that Lutsenko had “vowed revenge” against Yovanovitch, and he used Giuliani to punish her.

3. Trump’s effort to push Ukraine to conduct political investigations undermined U.S. policy and anti-corruption efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further undermining the claim that Trump was engaged in a good-faith effort to fight corruption by extorting Ukraine to investigate his political enemies, Kent said that this conduct undermines the United States’ anti-corruption goals.

“I do not believe the U.S. should ask other countries to engage in politically associated investigations and prosecutions,” he said. “As a general principle, I don’t think that as a matter of policy the U.S. should do that period, because I have spent much of my career trying to improve the rule of law. And in countries like Ukraine and Georgia, both of which want to join NATO, both of which have enjoyed billions of dollars of assistance from Congress, there is an outstanding issue about people in office in those countries using selectively politically motivated prosecutions to go after their opponents. And that’s wrong for the rule of law regardless of what country that happens.”

4. Trump reportedly referred to one of the investigations he wanted Ukraine to conduct as being of “Clinton.”

Kent is the first person who has indicated that the investigation of the 2016 election that Trump sought was, in part, and investigation of Hillary Clinton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Ambassador] Gordon [Sondland], had talked to the President, POTUS in sort of shorthand, and POTUS wanted nothing less than President Zelensky to go to microphone and say investigations, Biden, and Clinton,” Kent said. He explained that “Clinton” was “shorthand” for the 2016 investigation.

5. Kent completely undermined Secretary Mike Pompeo’s attack on the impeachment inquiry.

After the House Intelligence Committee started investigating the State Department’s role in the Ukraine scandal, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shot back with a letter announcing his intent to stonewall the investigation and saying that the House’s tactics were unfair to his employees.

“There was a letter sent to these committees that characterized interactions that I do not feel was accurate,” Kent said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can you explain what you didn’t feel was accurate?” a lawmaker asked.

Kent explained: “Well, there was a line in there that the committees had been attempting to bully, intimidate, and threaten career foreign service officers. And I was one of two career foreign service officers which had received letters from the committees, and I had not felt bullied, threatened, and intimidated.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘No one is pining for another billionaire’: Morning Joe panel pours cold water on Bloomberg presidential run

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Discussing the newly announced presidential campaign by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was skeptical that the billionaire would get any traction with Democratic voters, saying his profile doesn't fit what liberals are looking for in a candidate.

With co-host Willie Geist wondering who would vote for Bloomberg, MSNBC analyst Elisa Jordan offered, "Well, you get some of the moderate voters who are going for Joe Biden right now and probably some of Mayor Pete's voters. But, again, can he pull a diverse coalition? That's the big question given some of his policies as New York City mayor, will that be baggage that will keep him from appealing to a more diverse elector electorate?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton openly advocates for Trump to invade Mexico

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas openly called for President Donald Trump to send military forces across the U.S. border into Mexico to address cartel violence in the region while he was speaking to Fox News on Wednesday.

Cotton was addressing the recent horrific killing of at least nine Americans, including six children, in what has been described by media reports as a “highway ambush.”

The slaughter rightly raised alarms, but Cotton’s reaction constituted a staggeringly overblown and perilous response.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jeff Sessions releases surreal campaign ad essentially begging Trump voters to like him even though Trump hates him

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 8, 2019

By

I guarantee you’ve never seen a political ad like the video Jeff Sessions posted on Thursday as he launched his bid to reclaim his old Alabama seat in the U.S. Senate.

The announcement of his campaign had been expected after multiple reports found that he was looking to run despite consternation from his fellow Republicans. Sessions had been the senator from deep-red Alabama before he joined President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as attorney general. So in some ways, he’s a natural fit to take on Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who won a fluke special election by running against the catastrophic candidate Roy Moore in 2017. Moore faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with young women and girls in that campaign.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image