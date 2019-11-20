Elise Stefanik shredded by local columnist for selling out to Trump: ‘She’s not one of us’

Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been dubbed a “rising star” by President Donald Trump for her sycophantic defenses of him during the House impeachment inquiry.

But Ken Tingley, a newspaper columnist at the Glens Falls Post Star in upstate New York, believes that her strident defenses of the president will cost her dearly in her district.

In his latest column, Tingley offers a scathing assessment of Stefanik’s character by pointing out that she swooped into the district despite not living there after a career that suggested she’d rather be running the Republican National Committee than representing New York’s 21st district.

“After all, this Harvard-trained young woman went straight from college to a conservative think tank in Washington before ending up in the George W. Bush White House,” he said. “She never lived here. She didn’t really know any of us… Her exposure to the Adirondacks and the people she represents does not seem to be anything more than an occasional summer dip in Lake Champlain.”

Tingley also accuses Stefanik of spending more time raising her profile on social media than meeting people in the district and asking about the problems they face.

“This could be Rep. Stefanik’s undoing,” he writes. “Not only is she not one of us, she never even tried to be.”

