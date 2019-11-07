Elizabeth Warren welcomes Mike Bloomberg to the race — by telling him how much she’ll tax him
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork on Thursday to run for president in Alabama.
Many internet users ridiculed Bloomberg’s bid, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg! If you're looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here: https://t.co/6UMSAf90NT
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019
Warren’s website says Bloomberg’s wealth puts him in the “top 0.0002% of Americans.”
Under Warren’s wealth tax, Bloomberg would pay $3.079 billion in taxes, leaving him with $48 billion.
The site says he would “still be extraordinarily rich.”
New fund-raising email from the Warren campaign goes after Bloomberg: "When faced with the prospect of paying his fair share in taxes so that we can level the playing field for working families, Bloomberg has chosen to protect his wealth over everyone else"
— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) November 8, 2019
