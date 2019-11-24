Ex-GOP lawmaker blisters ‘thin-skinned weakling’ Devin Nunes for threatening yet another lawsuit at critics

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) scorched former colleague Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for threatening another lawsuit, this time against CNN and the Daily Beast for reporting that an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani claims the California Republican met with former chief Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin in Vienna in 2018 looking for dirt on political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Washington Times reporting on Saturday that Nunes has threatened yet anther lawsuit, Jolly said the combative defender of Donald Trump needs to step up and come clean and stop being so “thin-skinned.”

Host Gura noted that Nunes may be facing a Congressional ethics inquiry if the claims made by Lev Parnas attorney Joseph A. Bondy are true, leading Jolly to first turn to Nunes’ initial response.

“Look, I would first say Devin Nunes wants to sue the media over this,” he began. “What a bunch of thin-skinned weaklings Republicans have become wanting to sue the media over a legitimate report.”

“Lev Parnas said he met with the prosecutor, that’s it. Stop trying to sue the media and sue the cow and all that other stuff” he continued noting another infamous lawsuit filed by the lawmaker against a Twitter critic posing as one of his cows. “The House Ethics Committee gives a lot of deference to members. Without a direct tie to some type of campaign contribution that he benefited from or an actual bribe, which clearly there is no reporting of, the question is did he bring ill-repute upon the House by not disclosing to the Intelligence Committee or his colleagues going into the series of hearings that in fact, he had a conflict or additional information.”

Watch below: