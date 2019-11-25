Former GOP senator begs his party to hold Trump accountable for Ukraine ‘shakedown’

Former Sen. Slade Gorton (R-WA) has written an editorial for the New York Times in which he calls out his fellow Republicans for being blind to the impeachable actions of President Donald Trump.

In his editorial, Gorton argues that congressional Republicans have completely ignored the mountain of damning evidence against the president that shows how he has abused his office for personal political gain.

“To my fellow Republicans, I give this grave and genuine warning: It’s not enough merely to dismiss the Ukraine investigation as a partisan witch hunt or to hide behind attacks against the ‘deep state,’ or to try to find some reason to denounce every witness who steps forward, from decorated veterans to Trump megadonors,” he writes. “History demands that we all wrestle with the facts at hand. They are unavoidable.”

Gorton then documents how the charges leveled against Trump are the exact kinds of offenses that America’s founders had in mind when they added impeachment to Congress’s powers.

“This is precisely the kind of crisis Alexander Hamilton feared,” he writes. “In Federalist No. 75, he warned that a president might be tempted to betray the interests of the country for his own benefit, ‘to sacrifice his duty to his interest, which it would require superlative virtue to withstand’; that ‘an avaricious man might be tempted to betray the interests of the state to the acquisition of wealth’; that a president might ‘make his own aggrandizement, by the aid of a foreign power, the price of his treachery to his constituents.'”

Read the whole editorial at this link.