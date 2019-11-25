Former GOP senator begs his party to hold Trump accountable for Ukraine ‘shakedown’

Former Sen. Slade Gorton (R-WA) has written an editorial for the New York Times in which he calls out his fellow Republicans for being blind to the impeachable actions of President Donald Trump.
In his editorial, Gorton argues that congressional Republicans have completely ignored the mountain of damning evidence against the president that shows how he has abused his office for personal political gain.
“To my fellow Republicans, I give this grave and genuine warning: It’s not enough merely to dismiss the Ukraine investigation as a partisan witch hunt or to hide behind attacks against the ‘deep state,’ or to try to find some reason to denounce every witness who steps forward, from decorated veterans to Trump megadonors,” he writes. “History demands that we all wrestle with the facts at hand. They are unavoidable.”
Gorton then documents how the charges leveled against Trump are the exact kinds of offenses that America’s founders had in mind when they added impeachment to Congress’s powers.
“This is precisely the kind of crisis Alexander Hamilton feared,” he writes. “In Federalist No. 75, he warned that a president might be tempted to betray the interests of the country for his own benefit, ‘to sacrifice his duty to his interest, which it would require superlative virtue to withstand’; that ‘an avaricious man might be tempted to betray the interests of the state to the acquisition of wealth’; that a president might ‘make his own aggrandizement, by the aid of a foreign power, the price of his treachery to his constituents.'”
Read the whole editorial at this link.
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. This year, we’ve revealed efforts to sabotage solar power, exposed billionaire tax evasion by a major Trump donor and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
As the year comes to a close, we need your support to continue our reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us here at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in progressive journalism — and we’re investing in it as other sites give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.