Giuliani is ‘up to his eyeballs in crime’: Ex-prosecutor expects Rudy to be indicted by SDNY prosecutors

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney should expect to be indicted by federal prosecutors, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.

On Friday, Trump essentially threw Giuliani under the bus on Bill O’Reilly’s talk radio.

Mimi Rocah, who worked in the Southern District of New York office once led by Rudy Giuliani, predicted on MSNBC that the former New York City mayor will be indicted.

“Look, Rudy Giuliani, as far as I can tell, is up to his eyeballs in crime,” Rocah said.

“I mean, there is — you know, again, we don’t like to chime in with predictions, but I would be surprised at this point if Rudy Giuliani didn’t get indicted,” she said. “Like I said, that subpoena with eight crimes on it seems very specific, very far along to me and just the reporting that we’re hearing, there is a lot of smoke there.”

Watch: