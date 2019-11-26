Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani is ‘up to his eyeballs in crime’: Ex-prosecutor expects Rudy to be indicted by SDNY prosecutors

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney should expect to be indicted by federal prosecutors, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.

On Friday, Trump essentially threw Giuliani under the bus on Bill O’Reilly’s talk radio.

Mimi Rocah, who worked in the Southern District of New York office once led by Rudy Giuliani, predicted on MSNBC that the former New York City mayor will be indicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, Rudy Giuliani, as far as I can tell, is up to his eyeballs in crime,” Rocah said.

“I mean, there is — you know, again, we don’t like to chime in with predictions, but I would be surprised at this point if Rudy Giuliani didn’t get indicted,” she said. “Like I said, that subpoena with eight crimes on it seems very specific, very far along to me and just the reporting that we’re hearing, there is a lot of smoke there.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani is ‘up to his eyeballs in crime’: Ex-prosecutor expects Rudy to be indicted by SDNY prosecutors

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's defense attorney should expect to be indicted by federal prosecutors, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.

On Friday, Trump essentially threw Giuliani under the bus on Bill O'Reilly's talk radio.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US anti-doping chief wants blanket ban on Russia competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart on Tuesday called for a blanket ban on Russian athletes at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

In a strongly worded statement, Tygart said proposed World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions which included allowing Russian athletes to compete under an Olympic banner were "inadequate."

"WADA must get tougher and impose the full restriction on Russian athlete participation in the Olympics that the rules allow," Tygart said.

"Only such a resolute response has a chance of getting Russia's attention, changing behavior, and protecting today's clean athletes who will compete in Tokyo, as well as future generations of athletes in Russia who deserve better than a cynical, weak response to the world’s repeated calls for Russia to clean up its act."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Climate crisis anxiety churns up psychological storm in America

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

In the melting Arctic, communities are racing to maintain their way of life. In the rising Pacific, residents are sounding alarm bells. And in Rhode Island, Kate Schapira and her husband are not having a baby.

Fears about climate change are prompting worldwide action, but one knock-on effect in the United States is mounting anxiety about everything from plastics to class-based environmental disparities.

Schapira, a 40-year-old senior lecturer in the English department at Brown University, is addressing that unease in a number of ways.

The decision not to have children was not just about concern for their future wellbeing amid environmental degradation, she explained, but also about not wanting "my sense of responsibility to the world to shrink down to the size of one person."

Continue Reading
 
 