GOP operative freaks out over train wreck impeachment hearings: ‘No one wants to be here!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican lawmakers’ attempts to undermine impeachment witnesses Bill Taylor and George Kent on Tuesday were widely seen as a train wreck for President Donald Trump, and one unnamed GOP operative sent a message to a Bloomberg News reporter freaking out about how poorly it’s gone.

In a message sent to Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur, the operative said that the hearing has been “a massive f*cking sh*tshow” and claimed that “no one wants to be here.”

Kapur’s source wasn’t the only Republican who came away with a bad feeling from the opening hearing.

Ari Fleischer, a former spokesman for President George W. Bush who also reliably defends Trump, said that he didn’t understand where Republicans’ line of questioning was going, while former Republican Tom Nichols expressed astonishment that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and his colleagues were spouting off baseless conspiracy theories about Ukraine.

