Here’s how the suburbs — and coal country — drove a huge shift to Democrats in Kentucky

On Tuesday, Kentucky’s Republican governor lost re-election in a state Trump carried by 30 points in 2016.

Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) lost to Democrat Andy Beshear in a race called by multiple media organizations. Bevin’s campaign is vowing to contest the results and he has not called to concede.

The massive shift toward Democrats in the red state has led to speculation that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could be vulnerable when he runs for re-election in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki said the massive, 30-point shift in the state was driven by three major dynamics.

The first was that there was a surge of turnout in the blue areas of the state. Kornacki specifically broke down the numbers in Louisville and Lexington, where Beshear won roughly two-to-one.

The second dynamic was the comeback of Democrats in the eastern, coal country area of Kentucky. Kornacki explained the historical dynamics that made the shift possible.

The third dynamic was the shift to Democrats in the suburbs. Kornacki specifically pointed to the northernmost area of the state, which is considered a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: