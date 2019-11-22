Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Insane and inane’: Devin Nunes’ closing remarks dismantled by Bloomberg columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

Devin Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) ignored all the evidence presented in the impeachment hearings and instead asked viewers to accept an implausible counter-narrative about the whistleblower complaint that prompted the inquiry.

The House Intelligence Committee’s ranking Republican gave a closing statement Thursday that laid out a timeline that he argued proved the complaint was made after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation failed to result in impeachment, reported Bloomberg’s Jonathan Bernstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What, then, is Nunes really saying?” Bernstein wrote. “What Trump says: This is a witch hunt, meaning in Trump’s odd vocabulary a hunt by witches, and investigations by witches are inherently illegitimate. So if Schiff is a witch, and Nancy Pelosi is a witch, and the witnesses are witches, and the whistle-blower was most definitely a witch, then they have no basis for action against the president, and it doesn’t really matter what so-called evidence they might present.”

“Is that a stretch?” he added. “Maybe, but it’s a lot less inane/insane than what Nunes is asking us to believe.”

The former special counsel testified July 24 before Congress, but Democrats came away from the hearing disappointed — and Nunes claims they took another shot at taking down Trump’s presidency.

The president’s phone call the following day, July 25, became the subject of a whistleblower complaint that alerted the intelligence community’s inspector general to Trump’s request to his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden.

According to all nine witnesses in the impeachment hearings, Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani had been engaged for months in those efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congressional Republicans have shifted the defense of the president’s actions and are currently sitting on the position that Trump did what was alleged, but there’s nothing wrong with his actions.

But Nunes offered something a bit more mind-bending.

The California Republican argued that the whistleblower was able to line up about a dozen foreign policy and national security staffers — in some cases, Trump appointees — and convince them to testify that Trump’s call was inappropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nunes’ theory also rests on the possibility that the whistleblower could have scheduled the call or set in motion Giuliani’s efforts to dig up campaign dirt on Biden in Ukraine.

He also asked viewers to believe that Democrats invented a scandal involving Ukraine instead of just hyping evidence that had already been turned up by Mueller, who described multiple instances where Trump appears to have obstructed justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ranking Republicans closing argument isn’t just implausible, according to Bloomberg — it rests somewhere between inane and insane.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump just gave away the game on his bribery scheme in a live interview to baffled Fox News hosts

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

As I argued on Thursday, the impeachment proceedings have delivered decisive evidence for a charge of bribery against President Donald Trump for his role in the Ukraine scheme. But most Republicans disagree. They argue that the testimony and evidence presented so far doesn’t show that Trump withheld congressionally approved military aid to induce Ukraine to give him something of value in exchange — investigations of his political opponents.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US intel officials believe Trump has been duped by a ‘yearslong’ Russian effort to blame Ukraine for 2016

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

A new report from the New York Times claims that American intelligence officials believe that the effort to blame Ukraine for meddling in the 2016 presidential election is part of a "yearslong" Russian intelligence operation aimed at exonerating Moscow.

According to the Times, intelligence officials recently "informed senators and their aides in recent weeks that Russia had engaged in a yearslong campaign to essentially frame Ukraine as responsible for Moscow’s own hacking of the 2016 election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Resurfaced quotes come back to haunt Graham and Nunes on impeachment

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

A video showing Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., during the Clinton impeachment proceedings resurfaced this week, illustrating how the Judiciary Committee chairman has reversed his stance on impeachment now that an inquiry has been activated into President Donald Trump.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Graham, an ardent ally of President Trump, sponsored a resolution that has been co-signed by all but three Senate Republicans decrying the House impeachment probe. He told Fox News host Sean Hannity in October that any articles of impeachment against Trump should be “dismissed in the Senate without a trial.” He also called the impeachment inquiry proceedings a “lynching in every sense.”

Continue Reading
 
 