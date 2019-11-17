Internet blown away by Trump’s multi-tweet attack frenzy lashing out at Dems and GOP alike: ‘You are absolutely terrified’

After spending the past two days mostly tweeting out videos that are complimentary to him, Donald Trump unleashed a flood of Twitter bile at Democrats, Republicans, a New York Times columnist and Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace late Sunday afternoon.

After attacking Wallace, the president also went after an aide to Vice President Mike Pence — calling her a “Never Trumper” — then again demanded to know who the whistleblower, whose report initiated the current impeachment hearings, is.

Those who were on Twitter at the time of the airing of Trump grievances were alternately stunned and amused at a president who is clearly having a bad day.

You can see some responses below:

Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

The Crazed, Do Nothing Democrats are turning Impeachment into a routine partisan weapon. That is very bad for our Country, and not what the Founders had in mind!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Where is the Fake Whistleblower? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

You are absolutely terrified. You are melting down faster than the witch at the end of the ‘Wizard of Oz’. This is ironic for many reasons. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 17, 2019

Sounds like Chris Wallace doesn’t “#LovesYourAss.” 🤣 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) November 17, 2019

“Weekend musings of a slow-witted Florida man“ — graphstro 📎 (@graphstro) November 17, 2019

How did the Louisiana thing go?

Oops, too soon?#ImpeachTheMF — Milton Fletcher (@mfletcher530) November 17, 2019

Hey buddy, how’s your chest pain today? You taking it easy watching TV per doctor’s orders? — Deep State LeGate ™ (@williamlegate) November 17, 2019

You've tweeted like, 12 times in the past hour. Those little fingers are flying fast and furious! — Rochelle Robinson (@RoRbnsn) November 17, 2019

Dude, go outside already. Unless after yesterday’s secret medical procedure you’re just not allowed to — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 17, 2019

how long until Trump declares every last person he hired a Never Trumper? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 17, 2019

More witness intimidation to add to your impeachment articles. Smart move. — preising (@preising) November 17, 2019

Trump's up to 38 tweets or retweets today — and not a single one of them has even acknowledged the Republican loss in the #lagov race — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2019

Article 2, Section 4: The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors. — Mac (@MacCheeseShow) November 17, 2019

Behavior like yours is exactly what the Founders had in mind, as was the emoluments clause. — Chris Seasonal Name (@cfrandall) November 17, 2019

Where are your fake taxes? pic.twitter.com/xa776vQOOA — A Girl Has No President (@SusanSpice) November 17, 2019

