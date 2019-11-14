‘It takes a small mind to want to out a whistleblower’: Rachel Maddow blasts Trump and GOP
In an analysis of the first day of impeachment, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow explained to late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon why the impeachment hearings were a lot more rational than she anticipated.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) switched committees just to appear and ask questions and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) humiliated himself, but aside from that, Maddow said she was surprised there were reasonable questions, and everyone remained calm.
“I think the really good news is that it was kind of calm like, it could have been a crazy circus, people could have pulled anything and instead it kind of proceeded like a normal hearing,” Maddow said. “And these were witnesses who had a story to tell and who told it with incredible dignity and gravitas, and yes, some of the questioning was stupid, but almost all of wasn’t.”
She explained that she was hoping that the members could simply come together and be rational, fact-based, and calm without witness intimidation and name-calling. She was pleased members were honestly giving
She then went on to explain why the inquiry is important because what happened is illegal.
“So, you can’t solicit something from a foreign entity to benefit the next U.S. election,” Maddow explained. “You can’t go to any foreign entity and say, ‘Hey, give me some help in this next election.’ You can’t ask whether or not you get it; you cannot solicit anything of value from a foreign entity for use in a U.S. election. And President Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, admit they did that they went to Ukraine and they said, ‘We want investigations of Joe Biden. And we want investigations of the Democrats.’ And Giuliani just flat out admits, ‘The reason I want that is because it would be a value to my client.’ Well, that sounds great on TV. Also, that’s it’s a crime!”
She explained that it’s clear they admitted to it because they don’t believe it should be a crime, whether or not it actually is.
“And an impeachment, it doesn’t necessarily have to be something for which you would go to jail,” Maddow continued. “But, if you were a civilian, this is something for which you would go to jail.”
She went on to say that Constitution doesn’t exactly lay out what is impeachable and what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors,” other than anything could fall under that category.
“They aren’t laid out in terms of specific statues, but a president trying to get help from a foreign country against his political rivals here is not only wrong, it’s not only criminal, it is definitely impeachable conduct, and they admit that,” Maddow said. “And so how are we going to proceed as a country toward deciding whether or not he gets impeached and removed from office? Well, we saw day one of that effort today, and they are calmly elucidating the facts.”
She said she thinks it will ultimately be useful for the country and believes people will ultimately be on the “same page” about the facts.
When it came to the whistleblower being outed, she struggled to find a nice way to say what she thought.
“Turns out what the whistleblower was worried about actually did happen on the call, and it was looked into, and it turns out it was even worse than the whistleblower said,” Maddow explained. “So, now it takes a really — I think — it — what’s the nice way to say this… It takes a small mind to look at that set of circumstances and be like, ‘We better out that whistleblower.’ The whistleblower was correct. The whistleblower was drawing attention to something that happened in the administration that did turn out to be a real problem. And if you’re going to try to vilify and punish and chase around and retaliate against that person, that’s not illegal, it’s fundamentally unfair, and it’s something that I think every American should sort of be horrified by.”
Watch the video below:
Seth Meyers mocks Devin Nunes saying Dems wanted to find nude photos of Trump: ‘Literally no one wants that’
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers ridiculed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his absurd line of questioning that accused Democrats of the impeachment is the same as the Russia scandal.
Nunes said that Democrats want the world to forget about their efforts to obtain nude photos of Trump, something Meyers countered with actual sense.
"Hey man, I guarantee you no one wants nude pictures of Donald Trump," Meyers said. "I'm not crazy about clothed pictures of Donald Trump. Also, I have to believe that if there were nude pictures of Donald Trump, the first person to show them would be Donald Trump. He'd probably hold a press conference with a giant poster board."
Breaking Banner
House Republicans have 3 key defenses of Trump’s Ukraine extortion campaign — and they’re all terrible
To any halfway objective observer, the first day of public hearings in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, which are ongoing as of this writing, have not gone well for Trump’s defenders.
Bill Taylor, the top US ambassador in Kyiv, and veteran State Department official George Kent came off as principled and non-partisan as they delivered damning testimony about the Trump regime’s multifaceted campaign to coerce the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into fringe right-wing conspiracy theories designed to deflect blame for interfering in the 2016 election from Russia and onto Ukraine.
Breaking Banner
Progressives hilariously ridicule Donald Trump Jr.’s new book with their own Trump triggers #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr
President Donald Trump's eldest child and namesake has published a book about liberals he says are "triggered" by conservatives. Ironically, it seems Donald Trump Jr. is the one who seems to be triggered by the reception he's getting from some on his book tour.
The hashtag, #TriggerDonaldTrumpJr has nothing to do with Jr's new book, rather it's progressives using his book title to mock the Trump child. Internet users were torn between mocking the young Trump for desperately trying to get his father's attention, scrambling to seem relevant, trying to launch his own political career, trying to make his own money and so much more.