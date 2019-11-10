Nikki Haley accuses Rex Tillerson and John Kelly of trying to recruit her to undercut Trump: report

According to a report in the Washington Post, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley claims former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to enlist her aid in undermining President Donald Trump.

Relying upon a copy of Haley’s new book, “With All Due Respect,” the Post states that the former GOP governor of South Carolina found Tillerson particularly “exhausting.”

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote, adding, “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing.”

Haley also wrote that Tillerson “also told her that people would die if Trump was unchecked.”

The Post notes they obtained an early copy of the book due to be released on Tuesday, and also noted, “Haley, 47, writes that she backed most of the foreign policy decisions by Trump that others tried to block or slow down, including withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.”

You can read more here.

