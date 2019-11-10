Quantcast
Connect with us

Nikki Haley accuses Rex Tillerson and John Kelly of trying to recruit her to undercut Trump: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

According to a report in the Washington Post, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley claims former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to enlist her aid in undermining President Donald Trump.

Relying upon a copy of Haley’s new book, “With All Due Respect,” the Post states that the former GOP governor of South Carolina found Tillerson particularly “exhausting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote, adding, “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing.”

Haley also wrote that Tillerson “also told her that people would die if Trump was unchecked.”

The Post notes they obtained an early copy of the book due to be released on Tuesday, and also noted, “Haley, 47, writes that she backed most of the foreign policy decisions by Trump that others tried to block or slow down, including withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nikki Haley accuses Rex Tillerson and John Kelly of trying to recruit her to undercut Trump: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

According to a report in the Washington Post, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley claims former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to enlist her aid in undermining President Donald Trump.

Relying upon a copy of Haley's new book, “With All Due Respect,” the Post states that the former GOP governor of South Carolina found Tillerson particularly "exhausting."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Who is Rudy Giuliani’s friend ‘Charles’? An accidental text may have outed his identity

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

At the end of September, a journalist friend gave me Rudy Giuliani’s phone number. When I called, he picked up on the second ring and promptly divulged previously unreported details about his collaboration with State Department officials on a quid pro quo this summer. Those conversations helped inform a report I filed with BuzzFeed, which was corroborated the next day in testimony and text messages from former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘That’s not true’: CNN’s Tapper busts Ron Johnson for repeating Trump’s Ukraine lies during frantic interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

At the end of an exceedingly long and contentious interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), CNN host Jake Tapper flat-out told the Republican that he was lying when he repeated Ukraine talking points provided to him by President Donald Trump.

A great deal of the conversation on CNN's State of the Union focused on the influence acting White House Chief of Staff Mick  Mulvaney had in holding up aid to the war-torn country.

"Doesn’t it concern you that Mick Mulvaney -- it has been asserted by [Ambassador] Gordon Sondland -- that Mick Mulvaney was saying they can’t get this military aid or a White House meeting unless they publicly announced these corruption investigations which are about Burisma and the Bidens. That doesn’t concern you at all?" Tapper asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image