Nunes mocked for CNN lawsuit threat over Ukraine report: 'He also sued a fake cow, so there's that'

Published

4 mins ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes’ claims that CNN engaged in a criminal activity by reporting on a claim from the attorney for Lev Parnas that he went to Vienna to meet with a corrupt Ukraine official with buried in mockery on Twitter Sunday afternoon — particularly in light of his comment “I’m the last guy that wants to go into the courts.”

That statement became a focal point for commenters who are all too aware that he has sued a Twitter account posing as one of his cows.

Speaking with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Nunes said, ““And because this is criminal in nature and because it’s so bad, it’s so slanderous, we’ve got all the facts on our side, and we’re going to file in federal court because I’m not going to sit here and try to compete against the media that I have no chance of winning this.”

That led to a flood of Twitter derision that you can read below as well as view the interview:

