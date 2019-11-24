Nunes mocked for CNN lawsuit threat over Ukraine report: ‘He also sued a fake cow, so there’s that’

Rep. Devin Nunes’ claims that CNN engaged in a criminal activity by reporting on a claim from the attorney for Lev Parnas that he went to Vienna to meet with a corrupt Ukraine official with buried in mockery on Twitter Sunday afternoon — particularly in light of his comment “I’m the last guy that wants to go into the courts.”

That statement became a focal point for commenters who are all too aware that he has sued a Twitter account posing as one of his cows.

Speaking with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Nunes said, ““And because this is criminal in nature and because it’s so bad, it’s so slanderous, we’ve got all the facts on our side, and we’re going to file in federal court because I’m not going to sit here and try to compete against the media that I have no chance of winning this.”

That led to a flood of Twitter derision that you can read below as well as view the interview:

BARTIROMO: Were you in Vienna w/Shokin? NUNES: Because there is criminal activity here, I’m not going to sit here & try to compete against the media B: To be clear, you’re telling me CNN committed criminal activity? N: It’s very likely, or they’re an accessory to it, right? pic.twitter.com/epHJN0V7gK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2019

“I’m the last guy to want to go to court….” pic.twitter.com/C1Sc1vKZgQ — Estacia 💫 (@MoonWomanGlow) November 24, 2019

“I know you’ve sued Twitter in the past”…he also sued a fake cow, so there’s that. — Micha (@kaehvogel) November 24, 2019

CNN should sue Nunes for slander. — helchose 🌊🌊🌊 (@helchose) November 24, 2019

And I mean this with all kindness and sincerity…there is seriously something fucking wrong with Devin Nunes. — Shugar (@ShugarCoating) November 24, 2019

So first it was suing cows….now @CNN is your scapegoat and excuse? [email protected] blamegame — Tonia Hill-Mason (@lvn4life) November 24, 2019

He just confessed that he was in Vienna with Shokin. If he wasn’t he would have answered the straight forward question with “no”. — cameron glenn (@jetsjets) November 24, 2019

“I can’t deny something because I’m suing the media outlet that reported it” shows just how deep in it Nunes really is. — Landon Hall (@LandonHall) November 24, 2019