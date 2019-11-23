Nunes’ Ukraine connection ‘vastly undercuts everything he said this past week’: CNN contributor

A revelation from an associate of Rudy Giuliani — currently facing federal charges for campaign violations –that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has also been involved in attempts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine completely undercut his diatribes delivered during the impeachment hearings, claimed a CNN contributor on Saturday morning.
Appearing in “New Day” with host Victor Blackwell, Huffington Post correspondent Kevin Robillard said Nunes’ motives when attacking witnesses now must be considered suspect.
“Start with [Giuliani associate] Lev Parnas saying, we’re hearing from his attorney, the accusation that he actually helped set up these meetings between the ranking Republican on House Intel, Devin Nunes and Viktor Shokin, this former prosecutor general in Ukraine,” Blackwell began. “If true, a big asterisk. Frame the significance.”
“It puts a significant dent in the Republican defense used this entire week,” Robillard explained. “If Devin Nunes is standing there saying this is a conspiracy theory, they’re waving out all of these ridiculous theories to try to get Trump. But it turns out Nunes was himself involved in what Trump was doing and knew about it.”
“It sort of vastly undercuts everything he said over the past week,” he continued before adding, “Which, we should note, most of what he said over the past week isn’t backed up by any evidence anyway and often conspiracy theories of his own.”
