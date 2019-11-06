REVEALED: Giuliani’s henchmen wanted him to star in infomercials for sketchy Fraud Guarantee company

Lev Parnas and David Correia, two henchmen of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last month on campaign finance charges, wanted to enlist the former New York mayor to star in a series of infomercials for their fraud-prevention company called Fraud Guarantee.
The Daily Beast reports that the two henchmen “had plans to expand Giuliani’s role with the company” that included “a television infomercial featuring Giuliani extolling the virtues of Fraud Guarantee and its services.”
The initial plan was to have Giuliani start shooting Fraud Guarantee infomercials after the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Those plans have since been scuttled given the legal troubles now facing the company’s founders. What’s more, as the Wall Street Journal reported last week, the company had “no identifiable customers,” so it’s questionable how serious the company was about expanding its commercial appeal.
The name “Fraud Guarantee” has become a running joke after it was revealed that the company was allegedly used to fraudulently funnel illegal campaign donations to Republican political candidates.
“Its name — which, read literally, seems to be guaranteeing that its customers will be defrauded — appears to have been crafted to sanitize search-engine results for Parnas’ name, so that people searching for, say, ‘Lev Parnas’ and ‘fraud’ would instead find his company,” the Daily Beast notes.
