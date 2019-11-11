Rex Tillerson tells Nikki Haley she wasn’t important enough to be in his meetings

Infighting among former Donald Trump administration officials escalated on Monday as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson threw shade on former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

In an upcoming book, Haley charged that Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly attempted to recruit her to help “save the country” — an effort in which she refused to cooperate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tillerson shot back at Haley on Monday, essentially saying it was above her pay grade.

“Ambassador Haley was rarely a participant in my many meetings and is not in a position to know what I may or may not have said to the President,” Tillerson said, according to New York Times reporter Peter Baker.

In 2017, it was reported that Tillerson did not like Haley.

“Rex hates her,” an official said. “He f*cking hates her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More from Tillerson: "Ambassador Haley was rarely a participant in my many meetings and is not in a position to know what I may or may not have said to the President." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 12, 2019