Quantcast
Connect with us

Rick Wilson gives Democrats the perfect blueprint to shut down Jim Jordan at impeachment inquiry

Published

1 hour ago

on

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently moved Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee in the hopes of getting one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest defenders into impeachment hearings.

However, conservative strategist Rick Wilson on Tuesday gave House Democrats the perfect way to shut Jordan down — by bringing up his alleged role in covering up sexual abuse of wrestlers during his tenure as a coach at Ohio State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will max out to any member of the impeachment committee who tells Gym Jordan to sit down until he admits [what] he saw in the showers and why he covered up sexual abuse of athletes in his program,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Jordan’s role in the coverup of a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University in the 1990s returned to the spotlight this week when a wrestling referee claimed that he informed Jordan and other coaches of sexual misconduct by team doctor Richard Strauss, who was later found to have sexually abused at least 177 athletes during his tenure at OSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

The referee is now the second person who says they informed Jordan directly of allegations of misconduct against Strauss, who worked at OSU from 1979 to 1996.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Republican impeachment strategy goes down in flames before first witness is called

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

Republicans this week released a set of talking points on Ukraine that have already been refuted although the first impeachment hearing isn't until Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the talking points were distributed by Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee.

The July 25 summary of the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure.”Both Zelenskiy and Trump have said there was no pressure on the call.The Ukraine government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call.Trump met with Zelenskiy, although not in the Oval Office, and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 -- both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating Trump’s political rivals.

Democrats contend that the call record shows that President Donald Trump did ask Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for a quid pro quo when he suggested that military aid would flow after Ukraine did a "favor" by investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Inside the extreme right-wing’s plan to take over campus conservatism

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's eldest son found himself caught in the middle of an alt-right takeover of a libertarian group with close ties to mainstream conservatism, and video of the encounter provided an embarrassing start to his book tour.

Right-wing activists led by white nationalist Nick Fuentes have been turning up at campus events sponsored by Turning Point USA and other conservative groups to boost their racist, anti-LGBT and anti-Semitic messages, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Career diplomats fear ‘retaliation’ for defying Trump — here’s why they’re doing it anyway

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

In an article for the Washington Post on Tuesday, reporter Lisa Rein analyzed the dire choice facing many career civil servants in the Ukraine scandal — by coming forward, they risk reprisal and public abuse from President Donald Trump.

Nevertheless, many, like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, diplomat William Taylor, and National Security Council official Fiona Hill, are doing so. And Rein broke down how significant this is.

Continue Reading
 
 