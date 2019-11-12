Rick Wilson gives Democrats the perfect blueprint to shut down Jim Jordan at impeachment inquiry

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently moved Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee in the hopes of getting one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest defenders into impeachment hearings.

However, conservative strategist Rick Wilson on Tuesday gave House Democrats the perfect way to shut Jordan down — by bringing up his alleged role in covering up sexual abuse of wrestlers during his tenure as a coach at Ohio State University.

“I will max out to any member of the impeachment committee who tells Gym Jordan to sit down until he admits [what] he saw in the showers and why he covered up sexual abuse of athletes in his program,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Jordan’s role in the coverup of a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University in the 1990s returned to the spotlight this week when a wrestling referee claimed that he informed Jordan and other coaches of sexual misconduct by team doctor Richard Strauss, who was later found to have sexually abused at least 177 athletes during his tenure at OSU.

The referee is now the second person who says they informed Jordan directly of allegations of misconduct against Strauss, who worked at OSU from 1979 to 1996.