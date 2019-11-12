What Zelensky knew: The devastating and darkly ironic impact of Trump’s attempt to bribe Ukraine

In their effort to exculpate President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry, Republicans put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s denial that he ever felt pressure from the White House to open up investigations into Democrats at the center of their argument. A new GOP memo says that both leaders have acknowledged “there was no pressure” on the famous July 25 call that sparked the inquiry and thus argues that the allegations made by Democrats that Trump abused his power don’t hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while Zelensky has, in fact, claimed that he didn’t feel any pressure from Trump, the call memo itself and subsequent reporting and evidence tell a much different story. Instead, it’s clear the Ukrainians felt the pressure of a months-long campaign to pressure them into launching probes of Trump’s political enemies — a corrupt and corrosive effort that left a devastating impact on Zelensky’s young administration.

It’s important to return to the call memo because Trump and his allies have committed themselves to lying profusely about it. They claim it shows Trump never did anything wrong, but it shows the exact opposite. As even former Trump official Nikki Haley has admitted, even just asking a foreign power for an investigation into a domestic political opponent is grossly inappropriate. This alone was the basis for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to announce an impeachment investigation into Trump — before the evidence that Trump was explicitly trying to extort and bribe Ukraine emerged.

And that’s what most of the analysis of the call memo has rightly focused on — Trump’s own words. He used the damning phrase “I would like you to do us a favor though,” in response to Zelensky’s request for military assistance. This directly sets up the quid pro quo, the crucial element of a bribe. Other textual evidence also makes clear that this was what Trump was intending. Trump said “I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine” and “I wouldn’t say that it’s reciprocal necessarily because things are happening that are not good.”

But Zelensky’s comments are also important. They are, frankly, ingratiating and sycophantic. Trump may think this is just a natural way for people to talk to him, but it’s clear in the call that Zelensky is bending over backward to laud Trump and to win him over. After Trump says Ukraine hasn’t necessarily reciprocated the United States’ generosity, Zelensky said: “Yes, you are absolutely right. Not only 100%, but actually 1000%.”

ADVERTISEMENT