‘Where the hell is John Bolton?’: CNN’s Toobin rips ex-Trump adviser for cashing in while aide Hill testifies before Congress

A CNN panel discussion on the anticipated testimony by a former top aide to John Bolton — who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor before the two had a falling out — turned into an attack on Bolton by legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin for standing by and saying nothing as the impeachment inquiry unfolds.
At the mention of Bolton’s name, in reference to the testimony expected from Fiona Hill on Thursday, Toobin blurted, “Where the hell is John Bolton?”
“Why is he not testifying?” Toobin asked the CNN panel. “Why doesn’t he walk in there and testify? She [Hill] has an interesting line in her testimony where she says, I believe that those who have information that Congress deems relevant have a legal and moral obligation to provide it.”
“John Bolton apparently has a legal and moral obligation to give speeches for money,” the legal analyst sarcastically added. “To give — have a $2 million book contract to talk about all these issues, but when the Congress of the United States is deciding impeachment, John Bolton has to go to court and say, ‘no.’ I mean, what is that about?”
“I agree with that,” co-panelist David Gregory added, saying what Hill is prepared to testify to “is very much coming from John Bolton who is a Trump appointee.”
President Donald Trump sought to undermine an impeachment witness by complaining that he'd been unable to eavesdrop on telephone conversations despite repeated attempts to do so -- and other social media users cringed.
Career diplomat David Holmes was called to testify Thursday in the House impeachment inquiry to describe the phone call he overheard between Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, in which the two officials allegedly discussed an extortion scheme against Ukraine.
Bill Taylor, the acting Ukraine ambassador, revealed the call last week in his testimony, and Holmes testified during a deposition that Sondland held the phone away from his ear as Trump loudly discussed the investigation of Joe Biden he wanted Ukraine's president to announce.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at the House Democrats overseeing the impeachment investigation, tweeting that they are "human scum" who have "taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us" — even though Republicans have gotten equal question time and were allowed to appoint their own counsel and call their own witnesses.
Conservative lawyer George Conway promptly fired back, excoriating the president for his behavior:
Here is the president of the United States, demonstrating once again that he is a pathological liar, a delusional demagogue, a narcissistic sociopath, a malignant narcissist, and utterly unfit for office. https://t.co/hGzz9JTDGA