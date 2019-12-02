‘100% sure you’ve never read the Constitution’: Internet mocks Trump’s ignorance on impeachment

President Donald Trump landed in the UK for the NATO summit only to say that he read the Republican impeachment report and he wants to go to the Supreme Court to stop the proceedings.

The internet was quick to mock him for everything from not knowing the basics of the Constitution to his financial wheeling and dealing in the UK to begging he not come back to the U.S.

Even some Brits got in on the mockery, specifically saying they don’t want him there.

Hang on, mate!!!! We don't want him either. It's bad enough with Boris and Brexit — Ben HP (@politicalpoker) December 2, 2019

You can read the rest of the tweets below:

Judge Roberts will preside over your trial in the senate pic.twitter.com/fvoYlQt66y — Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) December 2, 2019

Congress must examine all the available evidence and use their subpoena power to obtain the full, unredacted transcripts from the top secret codeword server as well as any relevant texts, voicemails, and memos. The Supreme Court must rule on their ability to gather the evidence. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 2, 2019

Do you think he's ever read one word at the Constitution? — GoshDarnIt (@GoshDarnIt15) December 2, 2019

that was a classic incoherent, insane nonsense tweet 🤣🤣 — ღ julianne ღ (@i_am4tunate) December 2, 2019

Nope.

You CAN send your witnesses who refused to obey subpoenas.

You CAN testify or send your attorneys to do so. Could you please release the actual transcripts so we CAN read them? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) December 2, 2019

I think it’s time to change the locks on WH now that you are in London … best for our nation — Clifford L (@Clifford1462) December 2, 2019

No Sparky, your personal Supreme Court can't help you. — Sideline_Observer (@Chris79699884) December 2, 2019

You didnt read it… 🤣😂😆🤣😂🤣 We know that for sure. Someone read and told you what you wanted to hear. — whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) December 2, 2019

The president of the United States' dismal grasp on how our government functions will never cease to amaze me. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 2, 2019

It would help if you GAVE us the transcripts–not just the edited summaries!

It would also help if you allowed your "innocent" employees speak under oath about the case.

You look really, really guilty, Treasonous Trumpsky! pic.twitter.com/XN5zmbnRPu — Ann DT 🌊 (@AnnDelTredici) December 2, 2019

100% sure you’ve never read the Constitution. — Decent Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) December 2, 2019

We're changing the locks — Edward Kim (@eddiek005) December 2, 2019