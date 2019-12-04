Quantcast
Bill Barr’s handpicked prosecutor says he’s found nothing to support Trump’s FBI conspiracy theories: report

1 min ago

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that John Durham, the longtime DOJ official and U.S. Attorney tapped by Attorney General William Barr to launch a criminal investigation into how the FBI’s Russia probe began, has told DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz that he can’t find any evidence to back up the theory, pushed by President Donald Trump and his allies, that the investigation was orchestrated by anti-Trump actors within the intelligence community.

This revelation comes days after reports that Horowitz’s own investigation, which has been running independently of Barr, largely concluded that the FBI was justified in pursuing the Russia investigation and did not plant spies within the Trump campaign.

Barr has reportedly stated his disagreement with the conclusions of Horowitz’s report, which had been long touted by Trump’s allies in the hope that it would validate their narrative that the investigation was a hoax.

Barr’s attempt to cast doubt on the report raised eyebrows, as it is highly unusual for a Cabinet member to argue against an official finding that their own agency did not commit misconduct.


New ethics complaint filed against Devin Nunes after call logs released

12 mins ago

December 4, 2019

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes

A new ethics complaint was filed Wednesday against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after it was revealed he was coordinating with President Donald Trump's attorney and recently indicted associates to garner "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The House Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Report dated December 3, 2019 used a subpoena to obtain phone records which plainly demonstrate that ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) has an actual conflict of interest with an ongoing impeachment hearing he oversees," the filed complaint filed by The Democratic Coalition stated. "That is because Rep. Nunes is currently engaged in overseeing an investigation in which it appears he is a fact witness, and which may examine his own activities and meetings with agents and lawyers of the President who solicited foreign election assistance, as well as potentially into his own contacts with foreign government officials."

‘Like the Gestapo’: GOP congressman blasted for asking sworn witnesses if they ‘actually voted for Donald Trump’

50 mins ago

December 4, 2019

"This is what evil looks like"

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican of California, is under fire for what many are calling an entirely inappropriate question of the four witnesses who raised their hands and swore to tell the truth during Wednesday's impeachment hearing.

Congressman McClintock asked the witnesses, "Could I begin, just with a show of hands, how many on the panel actually voted for Donald Trump?"

Not only was the question inappropriate, it was phrased as if not voting for Donald Trump was somehow a violation of law.

Trump whines about press who ‘belittle’ his NATO trip — after he was laughed off the continent

53 mins ago

December 4, 2019

President Donald Trump canceled his planned press conference and fled London early after becoming the butt of jokes at the NATO Summit.

Video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron laughing at Trump's expense.

Trump, however, argued the trip was "very successful" despite being ridiculed so thoroughly that he left early.

