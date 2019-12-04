Bill Barr’s handpicked prosecutor says he’s found nothing to support Trump’s FBI conspiracy theories: report

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that John Durham, the longtime DOJ official and U.S. Attorney tapped by Attorney General William Barr to launch a criminal investigation into how the FBI’s Russia probe began, has told DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz that he can’t find any evidence to back up the theory, pushed by President Donald Trump and his allies, that the investigation was orchestrated by anti-Trump actors within the intelligence community.

This revelation comes days after reports that Horowitz’s own investigation, which has been running independently of Barr, largely concluded that the FBI was justified in pursuing the Russia investigation and did not plant spies within the Trump campaign.

Barr has reportedly stated his disagreement with the conclusions of Horowitz’s report, which had been long touted by Trump’s allies in the hope that it would validate their narrative that the investigation was a hoax.

Barr’s attempt to cast doubt on the report raised eyebrows, as it is highly unusual for a Cabinet member to argue against an official finding that their own agency did not commit misconduct.