CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘This is almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote’

CNN host Jake Tapper didn’t spare President Donald Trump from the harshest of analogies for his six-page rage-filled letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Tapper found the exaggerated embellishments in the letter “almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote.”

In a Tuesday panel discussion, Washington Post writer Jacqueline Alemany said that the president understands the “impeachment process is boiling down a battle between public opinion and the court of law.”

Republicans and Democrats have lined up against each other on impeachment, which is consistent with the parties since the rise of the tea party movement. “Everything else is in line with what Trump tends to do when he’s in a time of crisis, impugn his opponents, muddy the waters and lash out,” she continued. “This letter comes at a time when the president is realizing he won’t get what he wants when it comes to a Senate impeachment trial. He won’t get the exoneration. We’ll hear more directly from him. This is a president who thinks he’s his own best spokesperson.”

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said last week that the president expects full exoneration with a trial in the Senate, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell likely won’t allow a trial at all. Instead, he intends to have his caucus block the proceedings.

The other women on the CNN panel noted that it was almost like Trump knew he wouldn’t get to air his grievances in a trial, so he’s chosen to put them in a “diary entry” or a “burn book.”

“That is what was so striking to me about this,” said CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson. “He really can’t stand being impeached even as he says, ‘This is helping me.’ He hates this. He also can’t stand Nancy Pelosi, talking about her not believing she’s actually praying for him, talking about this idea that she’s going about this in a solemn way. And in here he’s like, essentially — ‘perhaps most insulting is your false display of solemnity,’ and that ‘You hate me, Nancy Pelosi.’ He says of how she feels about him, and, of course, what she felt about the word of the used hatred there.”

In her press conference last week, Pelosi took issue with the characterization of her “hatred” of Trump. Pelosi, who has been in the House for 26 years, has seen many presidents come and go and dealt with the rise of the tea party and other divisive political movements.

Tapper noted that Trump has also claimed that this continues to be about Democrats not being able to get over his 2016 win. He then compared the hyperbole to the likes of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

“You have so little respect for the American people you expect them to believe that you’re approaching impeachment somberly, reservedly,” Tapper read aloud from Trump’s letter. “No intelligent person believes what you are saying.”

He explained that it was not factually accurate. A majority of Americans do support impeachment, and a plurality of Americans support impeachment and removal from office.

Watch the full panel discussion in the video below: