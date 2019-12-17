‘Desperate’ Rudy Giuliani ‘endangering’ Trump’s presidency on daily basis: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was astonished by Rudy Giuliani’s admission that he forced out former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch because she stood in the way of his corrupt scheme.

The “Morning Joe” host and his panelists agreed Giuliani’s admission turned up the heat on President Donald Trump’s impeachment, which focuses on his efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political rival Joe Biden.

“This seems to be backing up the whole concept,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Everything backs up everything,” Scarborough said. “By the way, this is Rudy’s impeachment. None of this would have happened without Rudy Giuliani, and you talk to people around Donald Trump and they tell you that. I mean, we’ll continue with this but, you know, he was so desperate for attention and to say, ‘Hey, I’m important to the president of the United States and even people at the State Department, people at (the Department of Defense) and the White House understood the risk that Rudy actually had towards Donald Trump and the presidency.”

“Jimmy Breslin nailed it when he said that Rudy was a small man in search of a balcony,” he added. “All of this is about nothing more than Rudy Giuliani being desperate to stay relevant. He was so desperate to remain relevant and continues to be so desperate to remain relevant that he keeps endangering the president’s prospects day in and day out.”

Co-host Willie Geist was also stunned by Giuliani’s confession.

“So much of where the president is right now is because of the man you’re looking at right there, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani,” Geist said. “You know, as journalists (we) usually have to work a lot harder than this to get to the truth, but Rudy Giuliani, if you put a tape recorder in front of him, just literally comes out and says it.”