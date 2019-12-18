Ecuador-born Dem lawmaker warns against taking democracy for granted — and says Trump must be impeached
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), who immigrated to the United States from Ecuador when she was a teenager, warned her fellow lawmakers against taking democracy for granted in a speech urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“We’ve left and have experienced corruption in our countries of birth, where brutal dictatorships have choked their potential to benefit those in power,” she said. “This president, elected by the American people, has violated his oath of office and violated the rule of law.”
She then recounted how the president actively sought the assistance of a foreign government in his 2020 presidential campaign when he tried to strong arm Ukraine into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
“As an immigrant I still get chills because I feel so fortunate to live in this this extraordinary country,” she said. “The genius lies in our Constitution and the dedication to rule of law. I want my children, and all of our children, to feel the same way when they grow up. However, if we sit by as cracks begin to appear in our democratic institutions, our children will be in the same situation where leaders destroyed democracy.”
Watch the video below.
