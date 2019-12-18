Rudy Giuliani is ‘whistleblower in plain sight’ who makes the case for Trump’s impeachment: CNN’s John King
While the impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump began when word leaked out of a whistleblower report that raised concerns about the president’s actions, CNN’s John King thinks Rudy Giuliani has been acting as something of a second whistleblower.
During a panel discussion about Giuliani’s latest trip to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, King said that it was unprecedented to see the president’s attorney continuing to pursue the investigation that is about to get his own client impeached in the House of Representatives.
He also was amazed that Giuliani admitted that he wanted to get former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch “out of the way” so he could conduct these investigations.
“Rudy Giuliani also said he forced out the ambassador because she was getting in the way of investigations important to the president,” he said. “He is a whistleblower in plain sight, if you read his words, and the Republicans don’t want to talk about that!”
Host Jake Tapper said he was also shocked by Giuliani’s behavior.
“He is out there, he just got back from Ukraine where he did this special with this far-right fringe cable channel, interviewing two Ukrainian former prosecutors who Trump administration officials testified were corrupt or not credible!” he said.
Watch the video below.
CNN
Trump’s letter was not insane — it was ‘tyrannical’ and ‘evil’: Ex-Clinton adviser
On CNN Wednesday, with just hours to go before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, former Bill Clinton adviser Paul Begala unpacked the real meaning behind Trump's bizarre six-page letter of grievances to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
"Once you're impeached, you can't be un-impeached," said anchor John Berman. "What is it going to be like for President Trump dealing with this in the days, weeks and years ahead?"
"I'm sure — should he be impeached, which looks likely today, should he be tried and then not removed from office in the Senate, I think he'll try to claim some vindication," said Begala. "I think this letter — I've read it three times. I think it's wrong to say it's deranged or demented or sick. That's unfair to people with mental illness. It is not. I think we need to talk about it in a more fundamental way. It's tyrannical, it is evil."
CNN
Adam Schiff calls out Trump’s Guatemala threats: ‘A reference to violence — but he won’t intimidate me’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) believes President Donald Trump made a violent threat toward him, but he vowed to continue holding him accountable for his misconduct in office.
The president suggested Schiff should be punished for paraphrasing his phone call with Ukraine's president, saying "in Guatamala they handle things much tougher than that," and the California Democrat perceived that as a threat.
"I think that's what he intended it to be," Schiff told CNN as he headed toward the House impeachment debate. "This is a president, after all, who has said of people who blow the whistle on him that they're traitors and spies and should be treated as traitors and spies used to be treated. We used to execute traitors and spies."
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for his bonkers accusation that Pelosi is lying about praying for him
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo excoriated President Donald Trump for his bizarre six-page letter attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — and in particular, focused on the part in which Trump complained about the fact that she had publicly said she was praying for him.
"Since when has that been the standard of conduct for a sitting president, for a higher power, for someone who believes in that, and yet here he is assuming he's speaks for all Americans of faith by attacking the speaker saying, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying I pray for the president," said Cuomo. "Does he not understand prayer? Prayer doesn't change things. It's an attempt to change people. It would be Pelosi asking for help for him, but in as much doing that, help for herself, to deal with her situation."