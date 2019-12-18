Rudy Giuliani is ‘whistleblower in plain sight’ who makes the case for Trump’s impeachment: CNN’s John King

While the impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump began when word leaked out of a whistleblower report that raised concerns about the president’s actions, CNN’s John King thinks Rudy Giuliani has been acting as something of a second whistleblower.

During a panel discussion about Giuliani’s latest trip to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, King said that it was unprecedented to see the president’s attorney continuing to pursue the investigation that is about to get his own client impeached in the House of Representatives.

He also was amazed that Giuliani admitted that he wanted to get former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch “out of the way” so he could conduct these investigations.

“Rudy Giuliani also said he forced out the ambassador because she was getting in the way of investigations important to the president,” he said. “He is a whistleblower in plain sight, if you read his words, and the Republicans don’t want to talk about that!”

Host Jake Tapper said he was also shocked by Giuliani’s behavior.

“He is out there, he just got back from Ukraine where he did this special with this far-right fringe cable channel, interviewing two Ukrainian former prosecutors who Trump administration officials testified were corrupt or not credible!” he said.

Watch the video below.