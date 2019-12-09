Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-FBI director’s consulting firm drawn into investigation of Giuliani’s secretive foreign dealings

Published

1 min ago

on

Buried deep in an examination into Rudy Giuliani’s ever-evolving relationship with Donald Trump’s administration, the Washington Post reports that a consulting firm started by a former director of the FBI has been drawn into a possible criminal investigation of the former New York City mayor.

While the big news in the report indicated that Attorney General William Barr has been counseling, “Trump in general terms that Giuliani has become a liability and a problem for the administration,” the Post also reports that Giuliani’s foreign entanglements are creating problems with others in his orbit — in this case ex-FBI Director Louis Freeh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last week, even as the House began drafting articles of impeachment, Giuliani kept up his work abroad on the president’s behalf, swooping into Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian prosecutors who he claims have damaging information about Democrats,” the Post reports. “But the federal probe — being run out of the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan that Giuliani once led — appears to be delving into his foreign entanglements.”

“In recent weeks, prosecutors subpoenaed a consulting firm founded by former FBI director Louis J. Freeh, which hired Giuliani to write an August 2018 letter to Romanian officials calling for an amnesty for people prosecuted for corruption, a policy change that would have benefited a Freeh client, according to people familiar with the move. The subpoena has not been previously reported,” the report continues.

The post goes on to note Freeh’s firm has refused to comment on the subpoena and a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan also declined to comment.

You can read more here

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Not going to do their dirty work’: Kellyanne Conway snarls when asked about White House stonewalling Congress

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday brushed aside questions of why the Trump White House was refusing to send legal representation to House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings.

As reported by CBS News' Mark Knoller, Conway was asked by reporters about whether it was wise for the White House to refuse to participate in Monday's hearings, as they could provide an opportunity for President Donald Trump's attorneys to provide exculpatory evidence.

Conway, however, said it was "not a tough decision" about whether to participate because the White House didn't want to be seen "colluding with an illegitimate process."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Bill Barr will try to destroy his own DOJ report blowing up Trump’s ‘Deep State’ conspiracy theory

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky warns that Attorney General Bill Barr will continue to act as Donald Trump's personal lawyer and will undercut Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report that is expected to show no "Deep State" conspiracy against the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Impeaching Trump without addressing America’s deeper structural problems will only make things worse: journalist Chris Hedges

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

The United States is sick with income and other forms of social inequality. It suffers from cruelty, loneliness, greed, gangster capitalism, white supremacy, violence, sexism and a culture of ignorance and distraction. Our broken political system does not encourage critical thinking or nurture a capacity for responsible, engaged citizenship.President Donald Trump is the human embodiment of almost everything wrong with American society. He is both the symptom and the disease.
Continue Reading
 
 