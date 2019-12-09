Ex-FBI director’s consulting firm drawn into investigation of Giuliani’s secretive foreign dealings

Buried deep in an examination into Rudy Giuliani’s ever-evolving relationship with Donald Trump’s administration, the Washington Post reports that a consulting firm started by a former director of the FBI has been drawn into a possible criminal investigation of the former New York City mayor.

While the big news in the report indicated that Attorney General William Barr has been counseling, “Trump in general terms that Giuliani has become a liability and a problem for the administration,” the Post also reports that Giuliani’s foreign entanglements are creating problems with others in his orbit — in this case ex-FBI Director Louis Freeh.

“Last week, even as the House began drafting articles of impeachment, Giuliani kept up his work abroad on the president’s behalf, swooping into Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian prosecutors who he claims have damaging information about Democrats,” the Post reports. “But the federal probe — being run out of the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan that Giuliani once led — appears to be delving into his foreign entanglements.”

“In recent weeks, prosecutors subpoenaed a consulting firm founded by former FBI director Louis J. Freeh, which hired Giuliani to write an August 2018 letter to Romanian officials calling for an amnesty for people prosecuted for corruption, a policy change that would have benefited a Freeh client, according to people familiar with the move. The subpoena has not been previously reported,” the report continues.

The post goes on to note Freeh’s firm has refused to comment on the subpoena and a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan also declined to comment.

