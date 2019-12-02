Federal prosecutors will not block indicted Giuliani associate from testifying to Congress: report

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that federal prosecutors will not stand in the way of indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas from testifying to Congress in impeachment proceedings.

The decision clears the way for Parnas to offer evidence — although he will still be bound by a court order that prohibits him from revealing details of his own criminal proceedings.

Parnas’ lawyer told a federal judge earlier on Monday that he potentially has evidence pertinent to the investigation on several of his personal devices, including five iPhones, two iPads, two Samsung devices, and an iMac, which had been confiscated by federal investigators.

Parnas, along with fellow Giuliani associate Igor Fruman, have been indicted on campaign finance charges related to the apparent scheme to extort Ukraine with military aid to make this provide dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. Giuliani, who was heavily involved in that scheme, is reportedly also under criminal investigation.