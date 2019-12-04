Florida cinema cancels showing of film tied to George Zimmerman’s lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

A Florida movie theater has canceled a showing of a documentary questioning the account of George Zimmerman’s fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman, who was acquitted of homicide charges in the 2012 slaying, is suing Martin’s family and prosecutors for $100 million based on claims from an upcoming film, reported the Miami Herald.

The suit does not yet seem to have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court, based on the court’s online docket, and copies of the complaint were distributed to reporters by the film’s director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coral Gables Art Cinema, which had been planning to show the film, decided to cancel after director Joe Gilbert scheduled a news conference to coincide with the lawsuit, which is being handled by Tea Party gadfly attorney Larry Klayman.

“Coral Gables Art Cinema was not aware of all of the details surrounding this event and has made a decision to cancel it,” the theater’s account tweeted.

Coral Gables Art Cinema was not aware of all of the details surrounding this event and has made a decision to cancel it. — Coral Gables Art Cinema (@gablescinema) December 4, 2019