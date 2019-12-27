Fox Business producers mock reporter with ‘womp-womp’ sound effect after she corrects host on Home Alone 2 edit
Fox Business anchor Charles Payne jokingly suggested the Canadian Broadcast Corporation had cut out President Donald Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2” for political reasons — at least a year before he announced his first campaign.
The president complained that prime minister Justin Trudeau may have ordered the edit over their disagreements on trade and NATO, and Payne suggested the CBC suffered from “Trump derangement syndrome” before his election, reported The Daily Beast.
“So they had Trump derangement syndrome before everyone else?” Payne said, as he filled in as host on “Varney and Co.”
Correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, who had previously chided her colleagues on “Fox & Friends” for “fulfilling a stereotype” by blaming the edit on “Trump derangement syndrome,” corrected Payne.
“That’s the narrative, (but) that’s unfortunately not the case,” Partsinevelos said. “This movie was a little too long. They chopped off eight minutes. This is seriously the case. I’m not trying to spin it or anything. This is the story here.”
Payne seemed unpersuaded, and as Partsinevelos spoke the show’s producers played a “womp-womp” sound effect from “Saturday Night Live” skits featuring the character Debbie Downer.
“He’s well known, ‘The Apprentice’ was popular in Canada,” she added, as the producers again mocked her with the sound effect.
“The movie will never be the same again,” Payne said.
Partsinevelos spoke
2019 protests around the world forced out leaders and put others on the defensive
2019 was a year of discontent. Street demonstrations rocked cities around the world – from Latin America to Asia, through Europe, Africa and the Middle East – leading to the downfall of leaders in some countries, and in others, forcing governments onto the defensive.
A variety of motives have fueled the rallies: protesters are demanding the removal of corrupt governments, better living standards, greater freedoms, or more rights.
The leaders of Bolivia, Algeria, Lebanon, Iraq and Sudan have been pushed out as a consequence.
‘Unprecedented and inappropriate’: CIA veterans slam Bill Barr’s investigator for targeting Trump critic John Brennan
The prosecutor hand-picked by Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the origins of the Russia investigation is reportedly spending an inordinate amount of time focusing on the top ranks of the CIA, POLITICO reports.
U.S. Attorney John Durham is seeking the communications of former CIA director John Brennan amidst criticisms that say Barr is acting more like President Trump's personal attorney than the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.
“It is unprecedented and inappropriate to do this via Justice department prosecutors who will tend to apply the standards of a courtroom to the more nuanced, and often more challenging world of intelligence analysis,” former deputy director and acting director of the CIA, John McLaughlin said, adding that Durham's investigation is both “unprecedented” and “inappropriate.”
Germans think Trump is bigger threat to world peace than dictators as he becomes a global laughing stock
Germans believe that President Donald Trump is a bigger threat to global peace than several world leaders accused of regularly violating the human rights of those within their own borders, according to the results of a new poll.