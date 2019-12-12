‘Frantic in the White House’: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough says Trump tweet spree shows his fear of impeachment

President Donald Trump tweeted at least 70 times before the U.S. House of Representatives took up impeachment, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said that “frantic” activity betrayed his fear of the constitutional process.

The president tweeted out attacks on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and the impeachment process, in addition to dozens of retweets of Republican lawmakers and other allies, on Thursday morning before the House debated two articles of impeachment against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My phone lights up every time the president tweets, and my battery is about out because we’re coming in on triple digits on tweets from the president this morning who is carefully watching the impeachment hearings,” said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire.

“The president (is) frantic in the White House as he watches the impeachment proceedings continue,” Scarborough said.