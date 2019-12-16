Giuliani ‘can’t stop confessing’: Rudy ridiculed for needing ‘a lawyer much better than himself’

President Donald Trump’s attorney continues to undermine his legal defense, this time confessing in an interview with The New Yorker.

Giuliani admitted that he helped fire Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to more easily dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

“I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way,” he said. “She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”

The internet was shocked by Giuliani’s admission, with many suggesting the former federal prosecutor needed to hire a good criminal defense attorney.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

If Giuliani is now defending himself by placing his credibility up against the credibility of Yovanovitch, he's truly going to need a lawyer much better than himself. https://t.co/NgrYZ3iERg — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 16, 2019

The presidents free lawyer can’t stop confessing….. https://t.co/xg9CnmhhuZ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 16, 2019

.@RudyGiuliani please keep talking. Please keep giving on the record interviews. We love you, Mr. Mayor. #BestFreeLawyerEver — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 16, 2019

Between Trump, Mulvaney & Rudy they have now admitted to EVERYTHING publicly. https://t.co/XH2xT56SjJ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 16, 2019

Rudy Giuliani seems to have failed to registered with FARA as an agent of the Russian Federation as he continues to represent the Kremlin’s agenda & propaganda. He’s given Putin quite the Christmas gift while undermining U.S. national security and democracy, and hurting Ukraine. https://t.co/4yCur6etal — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) December 16, 2019

Ronald Reagan's FBI and CIA Director William Webster slams his "longtime friend" Attorney General Bill Barr and "longtime friend" Rudy Giuliani and sees a "dire threat to the rule of law" from Trump.https://t.co/KMDlD4dvEN — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 16, 2019

Giuliani promised Lutsenko a meeting with Attorney General Barr. When Giuliani realized that setting up the meeting could get him in trouble, he decided instead to launch a smear campaign using pro-Trump media to pressure DoJ/FBI to investigate the Bidens https://t.co/wFhDSmc6cb — Adam Entous (@adamentous) December 16, 2019

NEW: Rudy Giuliani admits to New Yorker he smeared US Amb Maria Yovanovitch because she was stopping Trump's investigation into Joe Biden. Im betting Rudy involved with his indicted BFF's Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman giving $ to GOP Rep to help get her fired. Same Crim conspiracy! pic.twitter.com/VHRRBaptdR — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 16, 2019

Here's Giuliani admitting he needed to get rid of the Ambassador to Ukraine, with help from The Hill's John Solomon. https://t.co/uicXnP40TS pic.twitter.com/9Y8HTL1v42 — Anthony DeRosa🗽 (@Anthony) December 16, 2019

Imagine if Rudy Giuliani testified. Even if he lied and tried to be exculpatory, he’d accidentally be damning as hell. https://t.co/WZ7odsrNtF — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 16, 2019

Did Giuliani lose his marbles in the divorce too? https://t.co/zPGyM651jL — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 16, 2019

Here @adamentous describes the phone call as Plan B: “After Giuliani failed to arrange a meeting with… William Barr… and Lutsenko failed to publicly announce a Ukrainian investigation into the Bidens, Trump made his fateful July 25th call.”https://t.co/0YD3g6UZif — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) December 16, 2019

Jimmy Breslin had it right on Giuliani a long time ago: "A small man in search of a balcony." We just didn't know he'd find it in Ukraine. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) December 16, 2019

This whole thing is like a test of GOP alternative reality. How much illegal/improper shit can they outright admit and still have GOP voters/lawmakers defend them? So far, all of it. They've admitted it all. https://t.co/ENO7y6tPGH — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) December 16, 2019