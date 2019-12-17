Quantcast
Giuliani doubles down on Yovanovitch smears after after launching new attacks in Fox News appearance

Published

18 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani doubled down on his claim that former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was “corrupt.”

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney confessed to the New Yorker that he forced out Yovanovitch because “she was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody,” and he admitted again to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he wanted her out of Ukraine as he pursued campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

“Of course I did,” Giuliani told Ingraham. “I didn’t need her out of the way. I forced her out because she’s corrupt.”

The former New York City mayor expanded on his allegations against Yovanovitch in a Tuesday morning Twitter post.

“Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine,” Giuliani claimed. “She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.”

Yovanovitch testified during the impeachment inquiry that Giuliani and other Trump allies had engaged in a smear campaign earlier this year as they sought an investigation of Biden, and she believed those efforts led to her removal as ambassador.

