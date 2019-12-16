Quantcast
Giuliani henchman Parnas plans to ‘assist the Impeachment Inquiry to the fullest extent’: attorney

1 min ago

The lawyer representing Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas said in a new court filing that his client is still working on helping the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

As flagged by Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld, Parnas’s counsel filed a bail memo on Monday that claimed the one-time Giuliani ally plans on “producing the materials seized from him by the Government, to Congressional Investigators” and on “assisting the Impeachment Inquiry to the fullest extent required.”

Prosecutors last week demanded that Parnas’s bail be revoked after accusing him of concealing a $1 million payment that he’d received from a bank account in Russia earlier this year.

Parnas already faces multiple felony charges of campaign finance fraud and prosecutors have said that they expect to slap him with a superseding indictment that will lay out additional charges against him.

Parnas has maintained that he wants to cooperate with investigators and has said that he has information relevant to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

