Quantcast
Connect with us

Lawyer for Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch says he ‘lent’ $1 million to Giuliani henchman Parnas

Published

1 min ago

on

An attorney representing Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is now claiming that he, not his client, is the one who provided indicted Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas with a mysterious $1 million payment.

In an email sent to Reuters, Dubai-based attorney Ralph Isenegger claimed that he made a $1 million loan to Parnas and his wife earlier this year so they could afford to buy a home in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The funds were entirely mine and I was not acting in this matter at the request of or on behalf of any of my clients or indeed anyone else,” Isenegger wrote.

Prosecutors last week demanded that Parnas’s bail be revoked after accusing him of concealing a $1 million payment that he’d received from a bank account in Russia earlier this year, which they also alleged was linked directly to Firtash.

Parnas already faces multiple felony charges of campaign finance fraud and prosecutors have said that they expect to slap him with a superseding indictment that will lay out additional charges against him.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump comes completely unglued with all-caps tweet screaming about impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reacted with an all-caps rant to speeches by two Democratic lawmakers who had emigrated to the U.S. as children.

Trump has been tweeting periodically as the House of Representatives debates impeachment, but he blew up after speeches by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who was born in India, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who was born in Taiwan.

"SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS," Trump bellowed on his Twitter feed. "THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!"

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I will fight the facts all day long’: Republican Doug Collins reveals GOP strategy for impeachment debate

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

The Republican leading the GOP defense of President Donald Trump during the floor debate on impeachment gave an energetic defense of the commander-in-chief during his opening statement on Wednesday.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) claimed the majority of the people elected Trump, despite Hillary Clinton winning by 2,868,686 votes.

"You see, it's also not a matter of process which will be discussed today, it's a matter of actual facts. I will fight the facts all day long," Collins vowed.

"The president did nothing wrong in this issue," he argued.

"You know, obstruction of Congress, as I've before, is like petulant children saying, 'We didn't get our way when we didn't ask the right way and we didn't try to go after and make a case.' You know why, Madam Speaker, the clock and the calendar are terrible masters and the majority will own that problem today," he argued. "Because to the clock and the calendar, facts don't matter, the promises to the base matter."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A face made for slapping’: Rick Santorum torched after ‘spontaneously combusting’ in unhinged CNN segment

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Conservative Rick Santorum got into a shouting match with legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Wednesday amid debate over impeaching President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives.

During the segment, Santorum made a number of feeble arguments in the president's defense -- and he even defended him asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden on the grounds that he could not trust his own FBI to do so.

Continue Reading
 
 