Lawyer for Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch says he ‘lent’ $1 million to Giuliani henchman Parnas

An attorney representing Kremlin-linked Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is now claiming that he, not his client, is the one who provided indicted Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas with a mysterious $1 million payment.

In an email sent to Reuters, Dubai-based attorney Ralph Isenegger claimed that he made a $1 million loan to Parnas and his wife earlier this year so they could afford to buy a home in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The funds were entirely mine and I was not acting in this matter at the request of or on behalf of any of my clients or indeed anyone else,” Isenegger wrote.

Prosecutors last week demanded that Parnas’s bail be revoked after accusing him of concealing a $1 million payment that he’d received from a bank account in Russia earlier this year, which they also alleged was linked directly to Firtash.

Parnas already faces multiple felony charges of campaign finance fraud and prosecutors have said that they expect to slap him with a superseding indictment that will lay out additional charges against him.