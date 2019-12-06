How Nancy Pelosi is outplaying Trump on impeachment

Before Haberman explained how Pelosi has been out-maneuvering the president, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin praised Pelosi for her response to reporter James Rosen, now with Sinclair Broadcasting.
“‘Don’t mess with me,'” Toobin began, by quoting the House Speaker. “One of the many iconic Nancy Pelosi moments from this period. You know, it wasn’t that long ago when there was a rebellion in the House of Representatives to try to get a new Speaker of the House. She has so commanded this process and so much taken charge and so much become even more beloved.”
Haberman concurred after remarking, “One thing everybody forgets about Donald Trump, he won an election people predicted he wasn’t going to.”
“He has a political base, but he does not understand Washington, he still doesn’t understand Washington,” she continued. “And a lot of people around him don’t understand the nuances of Washington. Nancy Pelosi does — this is a process she knows how to navigate. It has been messy between what has happened with conflicts with [House Judiciary Democrat Jerry] Nadler.”
“She has found a way to do it without rocking the boat, and that is not nothing,” Haberman conceded.
Olexander Scherba, who currently serves as Ukraine's ambassador to Austria, sent out a scathing tweet on Friday excoriating allies of President Donald Trump who seem hellbent on helping Russian President Vladimir Putin reassert Russia's dominance over Eastern Europe.
In his tweet, Scherba explained the scope of Putin's ambitions, which he said went far beyond seizing Ukrainian territory.
"Putin isn’t just fighting Ukraine," he wrote. "He is fighting the whole world order, created by Reagan."
The ambassador then turned his attention to American supporters of President Donald Trump who have been cheering Putin's actions.
Even after special counsel Robert Mueller's report outlined multiple instances of potential obstruction of justice by the president, Pelosi remained reluctant to pursue what she believed would be an unproductive and divisive process.