How Nancy Pelosi is outplaying Trump on impeachment

During a CNN “New Day” discussion on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) upbraiding a former Fox News reporter on Thursday for asking her if she hates Donald Trump, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman explained that the California Democrat has been one step ahead of the president when it comes to the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Before Haberman explained how Pelosi has been out-maneuvering the president, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin praised Pelosi for her response to reporter James Rosen, now with Sinclair Broadcasting.

“‘Don’t mess with me,'” Toobin began, by quoting the House Speaker. “One of the many iconic Nancy Pelosi moments from this period. You know, it wasn’t that long ago when there was a rebellion in the House of Representatives to try to get a new Speaker of the House. She has so commanded this process and so much taken charge and so much become even more beloved.”

Haberman concurred after remarking, “One thing everybody forgets about Donald Trump, he won an election people predicted he wasn’t going to.”

“He has a political base, but he does not understand Washington, he still doesn’t understand Washington,” she continued. “And a lot of people around him don’t understand the nuances of Washington. Nancy Pelosi does — this is a process she knows how to navigate. It has been messy between what has happened with conflicts with [House Judiciary Democrat Jerry] Nadler.”

“She has found a way to do it without rocking the boat, and that is not nothing,” Haberman conceded.

