House passes impeachment as Trump goes off in bonkers speech about everything from toilets to Comey

President Donald Trump went off on an extended rally speech in Michigan as the House of Representatives were approving Articles I and II of his impeachment.

But as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, the president had a hard time navigating what he should say about impeachment. He would touch on the topic and then “retreat” to something more comfortable, Dale explained.

It's like impeachment is an electrified fence for Trump tonight. He keeps touching it with like one scripted line, then retreating to something more comfortable. He's now on how successful he was with The Apprentice. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

He also incorrectly stated that he was the first president to be impeached.

Trump: "I'm the first person to ever get impeached and there's no crime. Like, I feel guilty." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Just as the president finished ranting about the debunked conspiracy theory that there were “low ratings” for the impeachment hearings, he then bragged about how good his ratings were when he hosted “The Apprentice” at NBC. He said he “loved it,” that everyone was failing so much without him. In fact, the president was only successful on NBC for the first few years of his show. The impeachment hearings garnered a more significant audience than Trump’s final seasons of his show.

The president moved on to attack Hillary Clinton with a debunked conspiracy theory, prompting the audience to chant their favorite, “lock her up.”

Trump tells his inaccurate story about Hillary Clinton supposedly saying the KORUS trade deal with South Korea would produce 250,000 new jobs. She didn't. Obama said generally increasing the US share of trade with Asia could mean 250,000 jobs. It wasn't about the Korea deal. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

He then attacked Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and her late husband John, who died in February after being the longest-serving member of Congress. The Michigan couple are well regarded and the former Congressman was considered “the Dean” of Congress. Trump then alleged that Dingell was probably in Hell, something the audience didn’t like.

He attacked the cable company Comcast. He complained he never sees a lobby anymore because of what the Secret Service must do when going into a building.

Trump calls Comcast "Commiecast." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Trump says he never sees a lobby because the Secret Service takes him on private routes, through basements and up and down various flights of stairs and such. He says Hillary Clinton would not be able to do these walks, she would be too sleepy. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Trump also said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be voted out of office after the impeachment vote. It was a strange comment given Pelosi won her 2018 election with 86.8 percent of the vote.

After speaking for about 90 minutes, the president began calling people up on stage, saying he could be there all night because he has “nothing else to do.”

The president then appeared to begin reading the TelePrompter speech that was prepared for him. He ticked off the main points of his policies and emphasized the economy. Yet, when he talked about jobs in Michigan, he had some struggles with accurate numbers.

Trump wrongly describes Obama's "magic wand" comment about manufacturing, then says the US has gained "600,000" manufacturing jobs, though it is 497,000 through November. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

In an ironic twist, Trump then used a French word to attack globalism.

Trump, touting his trade policies, is criticizing "globalists." He says, "The globalists are passé." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Trump falsely claims Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador used to refuse to take criminals back when the US wanted to deport them. Though there may have been scattered such cases, all three have always been considered cooperative, not "recalcitrant," by the US government. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

Later, he claimed that Republicans would ensure Americans keep healthcare coverage of their pre-existing conditions and pre-existing physicians.

At one point, the president turned to trash the media for covering his bizarre tweets about the White House toilets and that he has to flush them so many times. Also, new dishwashers require hitting buttons 10 or 12 times. It’s unclear what the president is talking about as he likely doesn’t do the dishes.

Trump is now complaining of media coverage of his previous comments about people flushing toilets 15 times. This is the weirdest Trump rally in a long, long time. https://t.co/B7J3PaSLuL — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

So far this month, the president has claimed that modern efficient toilets require people to flush 10 or 15 times and modern efficient dishwashers require people to press buttons 12 times. https://t.co/SyzVcHxWyv — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019

He spoke for over two hours.