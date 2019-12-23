Quantcast
Indicted Giuliani associates bragged about their links to Trump in meeting with Ukrainian gas company: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to the Associated Press, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — the indicted associates of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani — boasted about their connections to the president in a meeting with Andrew Favorov.

Favorov is the second-highest-ranking official at Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-run gas company.

The two men reportedly told Favorov that to secure a deal for liquefied natural gas in Texas, both Favorov’s boss Andriy Kobolyev and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch would have to be ousted from their jobs — both of which occurred within a few months of the meeting.

Parnas and Fruman are facing campaign finance charges for their role in the apparent scheme to use military aid to extort the government of Ukraine into announcing an investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

Giuliani himself is reportedly also under criminal investigation for the scheme, which forms the basis of the first article of impeachment against the president.


Mitch McConnell admits Republicans could still have to call witnesses at Senate trial

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have made it clear that they would like the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to be a summary affair, simply reviewing the facts that were discussed in the House inquiry and then moving to a vote without considering any new evidence or testimony — a setup that the GOP believes will most reliably keep their senators in line and ensure a smooth acquittal along party lines.

But on Monday, according to The Daily Beast, McConnell admitted in an interview on Fox & Friends that he couldn't completely close the door to calling forth new witnesses.

Evangelical woman explains how Trump’s horrifying ‘cult’ drove her out of the GOP

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

An evangelical Christian from North Carolina says that she no longer feels comfortable being part of the Republican Party -- and she says that President Donald Trump's "cult" is to blame.

In an interview published by FiveThirtyEight, a North Carolina resident who only wishes to be identified as "Jennifer" describes what it's been like to see so many of her fellow evangelicals transformed into Trump worshipers.

100 evangelical leaders whine that Christianity Today’s Trump takedown puts their ‘spiritual integrity’ in question

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

The political fallout from Mark Galli's editorial in Christianity Today calling for President Donald Trump's removal from office continued on Monday, as more than 100 right-wing evangelical leaders penned a scathing letter to the magazine's President Timothy Dalrymple.

