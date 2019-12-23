Indicted Giuliani associates bragged about their links to Trump in meeting with Ukrainian gas company: report

According to the Associated Press, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — the indicted associates of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani — boasted about their connections to the president in a meeting with Andrew Favorov.

Favorov is the second-highest-ranking official at Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-run gas company.

The two men reportedly told Favorov that to secure a deal for liquefied natural gas in Texas, both Favorov’s boss Andriy Kobolyev and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch would have to be ousted from their jobs — both of which occurred within a few months of the meeting.

Parnas and Fruman are facing campaign finance charges for their role in the apparent scheme to use military aid to extort the government of Ukraine into announcing an investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

Giuliani himself is reportedly also under criminal investigation for the scheme, which forms the basis of the first article of impeachment against the president.