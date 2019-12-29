Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham distances himself from Giuliani’s ‘suspicious’ Ukraine conspiracy-mongering

Published

2 mins ago

on

In a Daily Beast report on GOP lawmakers shunning any contact with Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the report reveals that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also is wary of what the former New York City mayor brings to the table.

According to the report, Graham states that he doesn’t want to see what Giulini has discovered while gallivanting in Ukraine, and that any information he acquired needs to be vetted first.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has not shared any of that information with me. My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC [intelligence community] to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda,” Grham explained. “I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”

Giuliani has insisted that Trump would like him to share his findings with GOP senators to be used in the president’s impeachment defense, however, as the Beast reports, GOP lawmakers are balking at getting caught up in the controversy and unwanted attention Giuliani inevitably brings with him.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham distances himself from Giuliani’s ‘suspicious’ Ukraine conspiracy-mongering

Published

1 min ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

In a Daily Beast report on GOP lawmakers shunning any contact with Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the report reveals that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also is wary of what the former New York City mayor brings to the table.

According to the report, Graham states that he doesn't want to see what Giulini has discovered while gallivanting in Ukraine, and that any information he acquired needs to be vetted first.

“He has not shared any of that information with me. My advice to Giuliani would be to share what he got from Ukraine with the IC [intelligence community] to make sure it’s not Russia propaganda," Grham explained. "I’m very suspicious of what the Russians are up to all over the world.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump turns back on workers as companies force employees to train their foreign replacements: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's claims that he is bringing jobs back to America are being called nothing more than hot air in a report stating U.S. companies are instead forcing their employees to train their foreign replacements and they will be out of a job once the training is over.

According to a report at Axios, "Opponents of job outsourcing are making a holiday-season appeal to President Trump: Stop U.S. companies from forcing American workers to train the very same cheaper foreign laborers who will soon replace them."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

America’s Christians are headed for huge collision course thanks to Trump — Christianity Today just the tip of the iceberg

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

According to a report from Reuters, the editorial calling for Donald Trump's ouster published in Christianity Today -- which rocked the evangelical world and provoked a furious response from the president -- exposed a growing rift within the evangelical movement that is forcing many followers to question their faith.

The editorial, written by chief editor Mark Galli and published by the venerable magazine founded by Bill Graham, stated: “Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come?"

Continue Reading
 
 