Newly revealed letter details Rudy Giuliani’s work for Fraud Guarantee company owned by indicted henchman

A newly revealed letter sheds light on Rudy Giuliani’s work for Fraud Guarantee, a company founded by his indicted associates Lev Parnas and David Correia — and the document has been handed over to investigators.
Fraud Guarantee circulated an investor letter last year that shows the company would pay the consulting firm Giuliani Partners up to $2 million for the first year and give the former New York City mayor equity in the company, reported the Wall Street Journal.
In return, according to the letter, Giuliani would help Fraud Guarantee set up a business like LifeLock, an Arizona-based identity theft protection company.
Giuliani got $500,000 from Fraud Guarantee shortly after the letter was sent, and he traveled to political events with Parnas and Igor Fruman, who also has been indicted.
The trio flew on a private jet connected to Andy Beal, who donated $2 million to the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.
Parnas was photographed at one of those political events with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who is now a White House adviser on impeachment defense strategy.
