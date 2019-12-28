NYC was the best under Obama — but is ‘falling apart’ under the current administration: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York City on Saturday, complaining that his former home is “falling apart.”

Republican attorney George Conway believes the outburst may be in response to a not-yet-public development in the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar noted that Trump once praised New York City as the best city in the world — back when Barack Obama was president.

TRUMP: New York City was special under Obama but terrible during my term https://t.co/WiFRLnH6Vw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2019

This is such a special time to be in New York City. No better city in the world to celebrate Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2012

There's nothing like fall in #NewYorkCity. See where @TrumpCollection recommends you take in the season's beauty:http://t.co/f7qvzVbXsW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2014