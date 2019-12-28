Quantcast
NYC was the best under Obama — but is 'falling apart' under the current administration: Donald Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York City on Saturday, complaining that his former home is “falling apart.”

Republican attorney George Conway believes the outburst may be in response to a not-yet-public development in the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar noted that Trump once praised New York City as the best city in the world — back when Barack Obama was president.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un holds top party meeting ahead of US deadline

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key meeting of top ruling party officials, state media said Sunday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks.

The plenary session, which opened on Saturday, follows widespread speculation that Pyongyang is preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile -- as a threatened "Christmas gift" for Washington.

Kim presided over the meeting which discussed a new "transparent, anti-imperialist independent stand", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The ruling Workers' Party of Korea will also "discuss important matters arising... in the building of the state and national defence", KCNA added.

Mitch McConnell challenged by two former Marines as impeachment puts the unpopular senator in a bind

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be judged by Kentucky voters in 2022 -- and he now officially has two challengers running as Democrats.

"Democratic candidates Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier each said they filed paperwork Friday to run for the seat currently held by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican," the Washington Times reported Saturday.

The candidates, both former Marines, posted photos to social media showing them filing the paperwork to run against McConnell.

