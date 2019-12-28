Quantcast
George Conway wonders if NY attorney general investigation is why ‘deranged lunatic’ Trump is ‘unraveling’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump been raging on Twitter during his Florida vacation at Mar-a-Lago.

After a day of golf at Trump International Golf Club, Trump begged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to spend less time at the capitol, thanked Rush Limbaugh for unwavering support and claimed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had lost his mind.

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, attempted to make sense of Trump’s outbursts.

Conway wondered if there was a development in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization.

Here were some of Conway’s additional thoughts on his wife’s boss:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
