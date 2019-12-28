George Conway wonders if NY attorney general investigation is why ‘deranged lunatic’ Trump is ‘unraveling’

President Donald Trump been raging on Twitter during his Florida vacation at Mar-a-Lago.

After a day of golf at Trump International Golf Club, Trump begged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to spend less time at the capitol, thanked Rush Limbaugh for unwavering support and claimed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had lost his mind.

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, attempted to make sense of Trump’s outbursts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conway wondered if there was a development in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization.

Is there something going on in the NYAG investigation that we should know about? https://t.co/cF8BmtTa8J — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2019

Here were some of Conway’s additional thoughts on his wife’s boss:

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of talking about whether the president of the United States hurts himself politically by acting like a deranged lunatic, why don’t we talk about the fact that he *is* a deranged lunatic? That would seem to be the more significant question. https://t.co/37bB2puDyf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump’s tweeting in the past two days was so frenzied and the sources … so bizarre—including at least four accounts devoted to … QAnon, [and] one that describes former President Barack Obama as “Satan’s Muslim scum”—as to renew doubts about the president’s mental stability.” https://t.co/sBBCW7tQLC — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Yep, she’s totally camping out there and enjoying herself. https://t.co/6JqJ2h3XRt — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2019

I mean, @realDonaldTrump isn’t faking his mental state—it’s just as bad as it appears. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2019