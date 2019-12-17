Quantcast
Rick Wilson drops the mic on McConnell and Graham’s Trump defense: ‘They know the truth and choose the lie’

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a column filled with both anger and despair, Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson launched a diatribe against Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) saying they have thrown all pretense of ethical behavior out the window and have ensured that the corruption of Donald Trump will taint the GOP forever — and they have no problem with it.

Wilson got right to the point, writing: “The Republican Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, is now flagrantly, overtly telling America to f*ck itself, hard. Oh well. It was a nice republic while we had it.”

“There will be no impeachment trial to speak of in the U.S. Senate. There will be no accountability for Trump’s abuse of power and his extortion of a foreign leader to benefit his re-election campaign,” he continued. “There will be no blockbuster parade of witnesses like Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Pompeo. No documents will be produced. The people who could answer the real questions that speak to Trump’s intent and the reality of the Ukraine bribery scheme will never take the stand.”

As Wilson sees it, the two faces of the Republican party — if you take Donald Trump out of the mix — will turn the impeachment of the president into a farce.

Wilson suggested that the Democrats hands are tied, and that they need to change strategy if they have any hope of pressuring McConnell to hold a legitimate impeachment trial.

“There are no heroes in the Senate GOP. Don’t wait for anyone to ride in on a white horse (or Rafalca) to save the day. Although it would take only four members to force McConnell to do the right thing, they live in abject terror of Trump’s rage and McConnell’s money and power. They could force a real trial, and bring Trump to heel, but they won’t. They could demand witness testimony and document production, but they won’t.,” he wrote. “Yes, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Martha McSally, Susan Collins, Corey Gardner and others could easily change the game. Even two of them working in concert could force the question.
But they won’t. It’s not happening.”

“If the Democrats were serious, they’d bring the only kind of pressure Mitch McConnell gives a single fuck about: political. They’d be on the air with TV and digital ad campaigns in key Senate seats, spending the kind of money Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are incinerating in their bonfire of the vanities ad campaigns,” he continued. “Democrats would have their billionaires pushing a super PAC ad campaign with real tonnage behind it. They’d be hitting states like Maine, North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, especially Colorado. They’d be hanging Trump’s obvious corruption out there for all to see. They would be extracting a political price for senators who defend Trump. Spoiler: It’s not too late, but the clock is running.”

“There is no bottom, there is no limit, and there are no rules in the new game of Trump partisanship,” Wilson asserted. “Republicans know the truth, and choose the lie. They know the right course, and choose lawlessness. They know they are in service to a man with no moral center, no love of anything beyond his own ego, and no regard for the law, but pretend their defense of him is just ordinary partisanship.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

By

Donald Trump can throw the world’s most dramatic "Real Housewives" hissy fit. He can ceaselessly whine like the entitled Frank Burns knockoff he is until even the bots and trolls stop following his tweets. He can shout “perfect call!” until the words lose all meaning. No matter what he does, no matter how loudly he struggles to change the subject or to derail the process, Donald Trump will be impeached for obstructing Congress and abusing the power of the presidency, and the scathing words contained in those articles will live forever. In the end, the word “impeached” will feature prominently in the first line of his eventual obituary. Guaranteed.
Many Facebook insiders are reportedly pushing CEO Mark Zuckerberg to clamp down on political ads, especially those that contain provably false claims.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that Trump-loving billionaire Peter Thiel has been pushing for Facebook to stay away from fact checking political ads before publishing them.

Addressing former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's latest admission of what is likely another crime in an interview released on Monday, a CNN panel headed by hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman claimed Donald Trump's lawyer is making it easier for reluctant lawmakers to say yes to impeachment.

In the interview, Giuliani admitted that he got former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired so that he could more easily pursue his efforts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, stating, "I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”

