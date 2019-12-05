Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian lawmaker met this week to discuss Joe Biden conspiracy theories

Published

3 mins ago

on

A Ukrainian lawmaker says he met in recent days with Rudy Giuliani to discuss a conspiracy theory involving Joe Biden.

Andriy Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he met with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to discuss the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption and investigate the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukraine’s government, reported Reuters.

Derkach has pushed the unsubstantiated claim that Biden received a large sum of money from Ukrainian gas company Burisma while he was vice president, and the lawmaker claims he and Giuliani recently discussed Ukraine government spending dating back to March 2016.

He asked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to take part in the investigation with Ukrainian government officials.

“I am sure that involving a group of participants in the work, both from Ukraine and the United States, will help to give the most objective assessment of the facts of ineffective use of funds of American taxpayers by representatives of state bodies of Ukraine,” Derkach wrote. “It will also help restore friendly relations between strategic partners – Ukraine and the USA.”

Giuliani visited Kyiv and Budapest this week with a reporter from the pro-Trump outlet One America News to produce a television series pushing conspiracy theories against the impeachment inquiry.

December 5, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani now in bed with Russia ‘fake news’ spreading blogger to dig up more Ukraine ‘dirt’

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani came under scrutiny this week for jetting off to Ukraine to push anti-impeachment conspiracy theories, following Fox News' decision to kick him off the air.

But his exercise may be even stranger than initially reported. According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani's Ukraine trip, and the content he generates from it, is intended to air on the show of Chanel Rion, a conspiracy theorist and anti-feminist children's book author who works for One America News, the pro-Trump network that was created to compete with Fox News.

Massive leak of data reveals new money-hiding secrets of superrich — and this is ‘only the beginning’

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

A massive trove of documents, data, and recorded phone calls showing how British company Formations House works to hide money for the superrich is being reported on by journalists all over the world, with the first stories dropping at midnight on Wednesday.

The reporting is being done under the name "29 Leaks," a reference to Formations House's original address at 29 Harley Street in London. The data was leaked to the group Distributed Denial of Secrets over the summer. 

