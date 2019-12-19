Quantcast
Seething Trump plotting revenge against his enemies after historic impeachment: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following a historic House vote on two articles of impeachment that are expected to be submitted to the U.S. Senate for a trial, the Daily Beast reports that President Donald Trump is making specific plans to come after some of his enemies.

Stating that the president put on a “happy face” at his Wednesday night Michigan rally (telling rallygoers “I’m having a good time, I’m not worried, I’m not worried”) the Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng reports the president is privately seething and is meeting with aides to plot revenge.

“In private, Trump has bitterly fixated on the effect of impeachment on his legacy and his ‘résumé.’ And he craves vengeance,” he writes.

“This month, the president has been calling around regularly to old friends and informal advisers, some of whom tell The Daily Beast that they hadn’t heard from Trump for a long time, soliciting their views and advice on impeachment,” the report continues. “In recent weeks, Trump has told confidants and administration officials that he wants Democratic leaders to somehow pay for what they’ve done to him, and he has revived his talk about wanting to sue liberal lawmakers such as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, after the impeachment process in the House has concluded, according to two sources who’ve heard Trump discuss this over the past three weeks.”

According to the report, Trump has often made threats to come after his enemies — mainly in tweets — but seldom follows through, moving on to the latest perceived slight.

“It’s unclear, as typically is the case with Trump, if he’ll end up following through on this legal threat. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani—a central figure in the president’s scandalous, impeachment-triggering crusade to recruit the Ukrainian government into investigating the Bidens—told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that there has, indeed, been recent ‘movement’ on a Schiff-related lawsuit, though he wouldn’t elaborate when asked what he meant by that. For many years, Trump has been known for frivolous lawsuits and hurling wild legal threats, and said in October that he told his lawyers they should sue Schiff even if their legal defeat is certain or the case gets thrown out.”

You can read more here.

